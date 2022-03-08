ROWLETT SOFTBALL

 Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

The first week of the 9-6A softball season is in the books and Rowlett is one of three teams who are off to 2-0 starts.

Though not always pretty, the Eagles outslugged Lakeview on Monday to claim a 28-16 victory.

Rowlett scored three runs in the top of the first inning and appeared to blow the game open with a seven-run second. Charley Wilson belted a two-run double, Isabella Olade plated two runs with a single and Beverly Brown and Haleigh Aldridge added run-scoring base hits to open a 10-0 lead.

The Patriots refused to go away, though, pushing across a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning and five more in the third to cut the deficit to 12-7.

Rowlett plated six runs with two outs in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a bases-clearing three-run triple from Brown.

Lakeview came right back with a seven-spot of its own, though, to stay within striking distance at 19-14.

But the Eagles allowed only two runs in the final three innings, with Kailei Goforth providing run-scoring base hits to key rallies in the fifth and sixth innings to help Rowlett pull away for the win.

In their opener last Tuesday, the Eagles rolled to a 16-1 run-rule win over North Garland.

Riley Smith did the job on the mound, striking out seven and allowing just one hit over our innings.

Wilson got the offense going with a two-run home run in the first inning, and Wilson, Brown and Aldridge drove in runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead.

After the Raiders scratched across a run in the top of the third, the Eagles took firm control with an eight-run rally.

Dakota Smith and Riley Smith got things going with singles and came around on a two-run double by Liliana Yerena. Olade drove in a run with a base hit, Rowlett took advantage of some Raider miscues and Yerena added a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fourth, Olade reached on a single and came around to score on a wild pitch to put the run rule into effect.

Sachse split its first two games, including a hard-fought 4-2 loss to Wylie on Tuesday in a clash of district favorites.

The Mustangs did all their damage in the fifth inning, as Nevaeh Watkins and Kayla Olthouse reached base and Malani Hill plated both with a two-run base hit.

Madison McClarity struck out six in seven innings of work, but a pair of unearned Pirate runs proved to be the difference as Wylie joined Rowlett at 2-0.

Sachse had opened district play with a 9-4 win over Garland. Olthouse was in control on the mound, allowing only three earned runs and fanning 10 in a complete-game effort.

The Mustangs did the bulk of their damage with a seven-run first inning.

Watkins had a big day at the pate, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two driven in. In addition to her work on the mound, Olthouse helped her own cause with a pair of hits and two RBIs, Mackenzie Colwell drove in two runs and Rylie Clem doubled and scored twice.

The 9-6A teams will take a break from district action to compete in tournaments later this week and then return to the slate next Thursday and Friday with back-to-back games.

