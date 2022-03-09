The 9-6A girls soccer season entered the final week of the regular season and it was more about tying up loose ends than anything else.
All four playoff berths had already been secured heading into Tuesday’s round of matches and the seeding was all but set.
Wylie (13-0-0, 39 points), the No. 3 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, remained undefeated overall and in 9-6A, as it secured the outright district championship with a 6-0 victory over North Garland.
Sachse (11-2-0, 33) will be the second seed in the playoffs after its 9-0 victory against South Garland (4-8-1, 13) on Tuesday.
Rowlett (9-3-1, 28) entered the night with a chance to force a tie for second place with the Mustangs, but fourth-place Lakeview (6-5-2, 22) had its own plan, as the Patriots were able to claim a shootout victory over the Eagles.
Rowlett grabbed the lead when Trinity Egerton scored off an assist from Izzy Robertson, but Lakeview netted the equalizer on a goal from Maria Reyes and with a standout effort in net by keeper Elysa Apen, was able to pick up two points with the shootout win.
Though out of the playoff picture, Naaman Forest (5-7-1, 16) moved into sole possession of fifth place after its 3-0 blanking of Garland.
Vanessa Ruiz, who had a big night, got things started with a goal off an assist from Mashala Williams to take a 1-0 lead.
Ruiz tallied her second of the night off a feed from Aurora Wilk and Ruiz then assisted on a goal by Andrea Barajas to make it 3-0.
That would be plenty for keeper Paige Elliott and the Naaman Forest defense as they posted the shutout.
The district season wraps up on Friday. Though there is nothing on the line in terms of seeding, Sachse hosts Rowlett, and in addition to bragging rights, a victory would go a long way toward building momentum for the playoffs.
Wylie looks to finish off an undefeated campaign when it takes on South Garland, Lakeview and Naaman Forest meet at Homer B. Johnson Stadium and North Garland is at Garland.
On Friday, the matches again went much like clockwork, with the favored team holding serve.
Wylie got goals from Myah Evans and Jordyn Vitale as part of a 3-0 victory over Naaman Forest.
Sachse remained in sole possession of second place with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Lakeview.
Rowlett rolled to a 7-0 shutout of Garland. Egerton led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, Briella Valdez and Zayda Henderson scored twice, Robertson tallied a goal and an assist and Bianca Moreno and Alyssa Torres added assists.
South Garland moved into a tie for fifth place with Naaman Forest after picking up a 4-0 win against North Garland, as Keiry Castillo recorded a hat trick and Marisela Rivera also found the back of the net.
Despite the loss to the Mustangs, the Patriots secured the fourth and final playoff berth, as they finished the night seven points ahead of the Titans and Rangers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.