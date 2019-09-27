GARLAND - For the second straight week, a final-minutes touchdown lifted Rowlett to victory.
Thursday, it was a 43-yard pass from senior Alex Routt to fellow senior wideout Antonio Hull with two minutes remaining that put the Eagles on top of undefeated North Garland, 27-26, in a score that would hold up as the final and move Rowlett to 2-0 in District 10-6A play.
The dramatic victory marked the program's second consecutive one-score win, as the Eagles used a 2-yard touchdown run from Routt with 1:50 left against Naaman Forest in Week Four to edge the Rangers, 7-6.
"We'll take a one-point win every time, and we don't take it for granted. That's a very good football team. ... Traditionally, when we've played this team in the second half, we've kind of dominated," said Doug Stephens, Rowlett head coach. "They have a lot of guys that go both ways. But they were set in their ways and determined to do everything they could tonight. Fortunately for us, we prevailed."
The Eagle offense was a far cry from the version Rowlett ran out in its one-score performance a week ago, as the Eagles racked up 295 total yards of offense Thursday to eclipse the 188 they posted against Naaman Forest.
"I wish I knew (what the difference was)," Stephens said. "If I knew, I'd bottle it and sell it, and I'd be rich. I have no idea. We don't do anything different. We work just as hard. Our kids have got to get more confident, which is the biggest thing."
Despite two interceptions against the Raiders Thursday, Routt also rebounded, shrugging off a 48-yard, no-score performance with a 148-yard, two-touchdown effort against the pair of picks against North Garland.
Routt's other touchdown pass, a 36-yarder in the second quarter, also went to Hull, and the Eagle signal-caller added a 23-yard score on the ground.
"I'm really happy with him and proud of him," Stephens said. "He had a tough game last week. ... Hopefully, he'll keep doing that. We ran the ball well tonight, which helped."
Routt finished the evening with 100 yards on 19 carries to pace the Eagles, while Hull's 95 yards, which came on just three catches, led the program.
Rowlett also had success getting after North Garland quarterback Timothy Gauthier on defense, though it was the Eagles' special-teams defense that made the biggest impact.
The club got pieces of multiple Raider punts throughout the contest and, late in the third quarter, blocked an extra point following a 5-yard touchdown run from North Garland's Sabron Woods that would prove critical in the one-point win.
"We just felt like, watching video, we could get one. We nicked it a couple of times, but we never did really block it," Stephens said. "Then, on the extra points, twice, (even though) we did block that one, the first two were underneath (our hands). ... That's something we work on. We spend a lot of time on special teams, so I'm proud of that unit."
Rowlett's other score on the night came from sophomore Colton Yarbrough, who scampered in from 5 yards out in the second quarter to knot the game at 7-7.
On the opposite sideline, Woods had a big night, overall, busting a 52-yard touchdown run and totaling three scores on the ground, in all, in a performance that saw him go for 129 yards on 24 carries.
Looking ahead, Rowlett (2-3) will test its undefeated district mark against a South Garland team that's also under .500 on the season.
Kick is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
