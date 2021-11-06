Though Sachse and Naaman Forest both knew they were postseason-bound heading into the week, they treated their head-to-head meeting on Friday like a playoff game.
The result was a down-to-the-wire affair that saw the Mustangs able to pull out a 21-20 victory at Williams Stadium.
Sachse (6-1 in 9-6A, 7-3 overall) secured a home date in the playoffs with the win and will take on Mesquite in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Rangers (5-2, 5-2) are the second seed in Class 6A Division II and will have a first-round date with 10-6A champion Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The defenses controlled the flow for much of the game, and it was the defense that provided the first points when the Mustangs’ Ivory Chester intercepted a pass and returned it 39 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
It did not take long for Naaman Forest to answer, as on the next play from scrimmage, Kingsley Bennett, who had a huge night with more than 200 yards on the ground, broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run to close to within 7-6.
The Rangers surged into the lead in the second quarter when Tray Walton threw a 34-yard scoring strike to Mike Deluna, but the two-point conversion was no good, leaving them with a 12-7 advantage.
It stayed that way through halftime, but Sachse regained the advantage at the start of the third quarter, as a six-minute drive culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run by Alex Orji. The Mustangs went for two and were rewarded when Orji again found the end zone to take a 15-12 lead.
The back and forth continued, and again it was Bennett who came through for Naaman Forest, as he sprinted through the defense on a 79-yard touchdown run to make it 18-15.
Early in the fourth, the Rangers defense made a big play by forcing a safety, extending their lead to 20-15.
Naaman Forest then got the ball back after the safety, but turned it over and the Sachse cashed in the short field when Orji scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.
The Mustangs again went for two, but this time, were unsuccessful, leaving them with a slim 21-20 lead with 8:12 remaining.
Sachse stopped the Rangers on fourth down on the next drive and then were able to milk four minutes off the clock, leaving Naaman Forest just one minute left to move 90 yards for the game-winning score.
The Mustangs defense took care of that, forcing another turnover on downs and the offense was able to run out the clock to put the finishing touches on the one-point victory.
