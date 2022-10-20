SACHSE FOOTBALL DEFENSE

The Sachse defense put the clamps on South Garland on Thursday in a 51-12 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. 

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Two weeks ago, Sachse was almost an afterthought in the 9-6A playoff race.

But a win over Garland last week rejuvenated the Mustangs’ postseason hopes and they followed that up on Thursday with a thorough 51-12 victory over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

