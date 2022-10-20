Two weeks ago, Sachse was almost an afterthought in the 9-6A playoff race.
But a win over Garland last week rejuvenated the Mustangs’ postseason hopes and they followed that up on Thursday with a thorough 51-12 victory over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Sachse (3-5 overall) evens its district record at 3-3 heading into next week’s important clash against Wylie.
The Titans (0-6, 1-7) opened the game with a stop, but the Mustangs defense returned the favor and the offense then went to work, starting a string of three consecutive scoring drives.
The first was an eight-play, 60-yard effort that included a pair of third-down conversions, the last of which came when Brenden George hit Kaliq Lockett on a 18-yard touchdown pass to grab a 7-0 lead.
Sachse got the ball back quickly after a sack by Cooper Creacy and George went back to Lockett, who weaved his way through the defense with several nice moves en route to a 32-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
The big plays continued for the Mustangs, as an interception by Jalen Jimenez led to a 2-yard touchdown pass from George to Austin Phillips, and on the ensuing kickoff, J.J. Hunt ripped the ball out of the returner’s hands and took it back 15 yards to the end zone and it was suddenly 28-0 early in the second quarter.
To South Garland’s credit, it never stopped battling, and it put together its best drive of the first half, moving 69 yards in 11 plays, with Mirko Martos finding Jaden Holland on a 16-yard scoring strike.
But just as the Titans were gaining momentum, Sachse grabbed it right back, as Hunt blocked the extra point and returned it 80 yards for the two-point conversion to make it 30-6.
The Mustangs actually turned the ball over on its next drive when South Garland’s Marlon Choice recovered a fumble.
But they got it right back on Jimenez’s second interception of the night, and four plays later, VictorJesus Gutierrez found a wide-open Jhett Creel for a 33-yard touchdown pass to push the advantage to 37-6.
It remained that way until halftime, but Sachse picked up where it left off coming out of the locker room.
The first Titan drive of the third quarter ended with an interception by Vashon Brunswick, and two plays later, Gutierrez hit Jaedyn Cunningham for a 3-yard score to make it 44-6.
Things went from back to worse for South Garland when a miscue on the return left them at their own 1-yard line.
But the Titans responded with the best drive of the night, moving 99 yards in 18 plays, with Bill Curtis capping the march with a 4-yard touchdown run as the third quarter expired.
The fourth quarter was mostly a formality, but Sachse did tack on a couple of additional highlights as Gutierrez scrambled 31 yards down to the South Garland 3, and Brendon Haygood took it the rest of the way to the end zone on the next play to provide the final 51-12 margin.
