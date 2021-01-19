Sachse has spent more of the 9-6A season on the sideline than on the court.
Due to COVID-19 quarantine regulations, the Mustangs entered last week having played only three district games, and had just one in the New Year.
Sachse finally got back onto the court with three games last week and it appears its legs are back under them, as it rolled to a 72-21 win over rival Rowlett on Tuesday at Rowlett High Schol.
The Mustangs improve to 5-2 in district as they close in on another playoff berth while the Eagles slip to 4-5.
To say Sachse was in control from the start would be an understatement.
After Crislyn Rose opened the game with a layup just a few seconds in, the Mustangs started applying full-court pressure that Rowlett had a tough time handling.
Sachse forced 11 turnovers in the opening quarter, most of which led to easy baskets.
Micah Cooper and Crislyn Rose each knocked down jumpers, and Londyn Oliphant hit a runner to open a double-digit lead. Crislyn Rose and Oliphant then drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Neenah George hit a pair of free throws as they opened on a 18-0 run.
Rowlett finally got on the scoreboard five minutes in with a layup from Riana Carter, but Crislyn Rose, who had 10 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter, hit another trey to give the Mustangs a 22-4 lead at the end of one.
As it did to start the game, Sachse embarked on a 16-0 spurt to start the second quarter.
Oliphant took center stage during this run, scoring 11 straight points, starting with a 3-pointer and capped by a 4-point play that pushed the advantage to 38-4.
After a trey from George and a layup from Cooper, Jesse Tan finally stopped the run for the Eagles with a 3-pointer of her own.
Sachse kept the pressure on though, as layups from George and Miller staked them to a 44-8 halftime lead.
The second half was a familiar scene, as ShaNyais Rose, Crislyn Rose and Kennedy Swann got inside for layups to make it 50-8.
Rowlett got a putback from Haley Arriaga and Tan knocked down her second 3-pointer, but the Mustangs always had an answer, and a putback from Cooper gave them a 59-15 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Crislyn Rose had taken on a distributor role since her early scoring spree, but began to shoot again early in the fourth, starting the frame with a layup, knocking down a free throw-line jumper and the converting a three-point play.
The Eagles got a putback from Jordan Myers and baskets from Cooper and Emma Rumore, but the outcome was long since decided.
Crislyn Rose paced Sachse with 21 points, followed by Oliphant with 18 and George with nine. Cooper had seven points and Tan added six for Rowlett.
The Mustangs will look to continue their winning ways with another three-game stretch at Wylie on Wednesday, at home against Naaman Forest on Thursday and on the road at North Garland on Friday, while the Eagles will look to bounce back at home against second-place Wylie on Friday.
