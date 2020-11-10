While the 9-6A volleyball race has been a two-team affair for the district title all season long, the middle of the standings have offered plenty of twists and turns.
That trend continued on Tuesday, and fittingly, the battle for the final playoff spot will come down to the final day of the season after Garland rallied for a 19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-7 victory over Rowlett.
The opening game set the tone, as Jasmine Riggins had a block and two kills for the Eagles only to have the Owls match that to take a 9-7 lead. Rowlett surged back ahead and an ace from Brooke Dragos made it 13-10, but Garland continued to hang around and tied it at 16-16.
The Eagles were able to regain control down the stretch, as Madeline Levvis and Shawna Daniels each had a pair of kills and Ashley Ung added another as they were able to pull out the 25-19 win.
The Owls flipped the script in the second game, racing to a 12-5 lead. Riggins had a kill and a block to try to keep the Eagles close, but Garland kept the pressure on and pushed the advantage to 18-9.
Rowlett did make a charge, as Ung had a kill and then stepped behind the service line for a five-point run, that included a kill from Levvis and an ace, and Levvis would later add two more smashes to get them back to within 20-17, but the Owls were able to do enough down the stretch to even the match with a 25-19 victory.
The Eagles looked determined in the third game, as Riggins had two kills and Chyanne Bradford added an ace as they scored the first five points of the set, only to have the Owls again rally to tie it at 14-14.
Bradford then reeled off a eight-point service run highlighted by two aces and three consecutive kills from Riggins to open a 23-14 lead and a kill from Sariah Richardson finished off the 25-15 win.
After falling behind 5-1 early in the fourth game, Ung had a pair of aces, Riggins had a kill and a block and Bradford twice caught Garland off guard from her setter position as Rowlett battled back to take a 13-12 lead.
The Owls responded to regain the advantage and while the Eagles were within 22-19, Garland was able to close it out to force a decisive game.
The fifth set could not have started worse for the Eagles, as the Owls reeled off the first seven points and then opened a 12-4 lead. Rowlett tried to chip away, but the deficit was too big and Garland was able to polish off the comeback victory.
With that result, the Eagles and Owls are now tied in the standings with 5-8 records. They each trail North Garland (6-7) by one game for the fourth and final playoff berth heading into Friday’s finales.
The schedule could work in Rowlett’s favor, though.
Sachse (12-1), a 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 winner over the Raiders on Tuesday, and Wylie (12-1), who swept Naaman Forest, appear destined to share the district championship.
But the Owls have to close with the Pirates and a loss would knock them out of the race.
North Garland controls its own destiny and is in with a win, but must take on third-place Lakeview, who clinched its own playoff berth with a sweep of South Garland on Tuesday.
If the Raiders lose, and Rowlett can knock off Naaman Forest (4-9), the teams would be tied for fourth and the Eagles swept the regular season series, giving them the tiebreaker. Keep in mind, though, the Rangers defeated Rowlett in the first meeting, so as been the case all season, anything can happen on Friday.
