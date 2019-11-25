With the start of the district season quickly approaching, Sachse and Rowlett were among the local teams who continued preparation for that day by competing in the Allen Lady Eagles Hoopfest on Thursday through Saturday.
The Mustangs posted a 2-1 record in pool play to qualify for the Gold Bracket on Saturday.
Sachse got off to a good start in the quarterfinals with a 40-30 victory over Plano West, but the road came to an end in the semifinals after a 41-21 loss to Mansfield Timberview.
The Mustangs simply could not get untracked offensively, which led them to dig a 28-10 hole at the end of three quarters. They actually exceeded that total in the fourth with 11 points, but it was not enough to make a serious charge.
Sachse opened pool play on Thursday with a hard-fought 44-36 loss to Cedar Hill, who is ranked No. 15 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.
The Mustangs did not get off to the ideal start and faced a 17-4 deficit at the end of one quarter.
They tried to rally and crept back to within 31-26 at the end of three quarters, but Cedar Hill was able to do enough in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Tia Harvey paced the offense with 17 points with Adhel Tac also in double figures with 11.
Sachse bounced back nicely with a pair of pool victories.
Later on Thursday, they rallied for a 50-41 win over Horn. The Mustangs were down by one at halftime, but outscored the Jaguars 33-23 during the final two frames.
Tac poured in 19 points, Harvey scored 12 and Shanyais Rose added eight.
Sachse returned to the court on Friday and picked up a 50-37 win over HSAA. The Mustangs doubled up HSAA, 12-6, in the first quarter and led 25-15 at the break. HSAA made a slight surge in the third quarter, but Sachse regained control in the fourth to pull away for the win.
The Mustangs employed a balanced scoring effort, led by Harvey’s 13 points. Elizabeth Woods was also in double figures with 11 points, Tac added nine and Brianna Salazar and Journee Chambers chipped in with eight and seven, respectively.
Rowlett posted a 2-3 record at the tournament.
After going 1-2 in pool play, the Eagles were sent to the Silver Bracket. They got off to a tough start in the quarterfinals with a 55-52 loss to Allen JV on Friday.
Rowlett led 14-11 after one quarter, but Allen battled back to tie it at 37-37 at the end of three. It remained close, but Allen was able to do just enough to pull out the win.
Madilyn Rodriguez and Reagan Warren each poured in 14 points and Kendall Miles added eight.
Though out of the hunt for the Silver Bracket title, the Eagles got one more opportunity to take the court and they made the most of it with a 45-32 win over Skyline on Saturday.
Rowlett held a slim one-point advantage at halftime, but used a 12-3 run in the third quarter to open some breathing room.
Rodriguez again paced the scoring with 12 points, with Warren tallying 10 and Mya DeVance and Mallorie Miller chipping in with six each.
The Eagles had gotten off to a good start in Pool A on Thursday with a 59-52 win over San Antonio Brennan, getting 17 points from Rodriguez, 15 points from Warren and 14 from Miller.
They then ran into a tough roadblock against Allen in a 53-25 setback. Rowlett found itself in a 19-3 hole after one quarter, and while they did play better, they were unable to make a dent in their deficit, with Rodriguez and DeVance each scoring six points.
The Eagles returned to the court on Friday for their pool finale where they dropped a 67-49 loss to Hebron.
Rowlett trailed by 11 after one quarter, but was able to get back to within 36-30 at halftime. The Hawks were able to regain control from that point, though, to pull away for the win.
Rodriguez had another big game with 20 points, Warren scored 15 and Taiyana Pitts chipped in with seven.
