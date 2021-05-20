SACHSE BOYS SOCCER CARLOS VASQUEZ

Sachse senior Carlos Vasquez was recognized as the 9-6A goalkeeper of the year.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The Sachse and Rowlett boys soccer teams battled it out for the district championship until the final day of the regular season.

Despite a shootout win in the finale, it was not quite enough for the Eagles to catch the Mustangs, who held on by two points to claim the 9-6A title.

Based on those bodies of work, it is no surprise that the two teams captured the lion’s share of the all-district honors, combining for 28 spots on the list.

Sachse qualified for the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and won its third district title during that span.

Among its honors, Sachse captured four superlative awards, including co-most valuable player Ethan Sampson. The senior was one of the top scorers in the district, recording eight goals and a team-high 11 assists.

Senior Carlos Vasquez was tabbed goalkeeper of the year, as the final wall of a defense that registered 18 shutouts.

Sophomore Cooper Tea made an immediate impact, tallying a team-high 15 goals to go along with seven assists on his way to earning newcomer of the year.

Jake Bruehl was voted as the coach of the year, guiding the Mustangs to a 20-4-4 record and a trip to the regional semifinals before dropping a heartbreaking shootout to Bridgeland.

Sachse landed a quartet of players on the first team.

Senior Reece Spears was a candidate for defensive player of the year. One of the top center backs in the area, Spears captained a unit that allowed only 0.54 goals per match, including just 0.36 per game in 9-6A play.

Senior forward Dalessandro Rios scored eight goals to earn first-team honors, where he was joined by fellow senior forward Jonathan Majano, and senior midfielder Gavin White was also named to the first team after dealing out six assists.

Junior forward Elias Robles tallied eight goals and five assists to lead the Mustangs’ group on the second team, where he was joined by junior midfielder Jorge Acosta.

Junior defenders Harun Spahalic and Derick Ramirez were other key pieces of the back end, and Spahalic also made his presence felt on the other end in the playoffs when he recorded four assists.

Sachse’s honorable mention selections included senior forward Gavin Clymer, sophomore forward/midfielder Haris Dunic and sophomore defender Erick Martins.

Rowlett posted a 13-6-5 record to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 18 in a row. The Eagles dropped a narrow 1-0 decision in the bi-district round to a Rockwall-Heath team that would advance all the way to the Class 6A state championship game and they were rewarded for their season with a dozen spots on the list, highlighted by two major awards.

Senior Andrew Martinez scored eight goals and added a pair of assists as he was named offensive player of the year.

Senior Hudson Meisner was named co-utility player of the year. Not only was he a leader on the defense, he registered one goal and three assists and also shifted to play goalkeeper during shootouts.

Senior defender Kelvin Huerta was named to the first team where he was joined by a trio of senior midfielders. Bryce Norris was among the team leaders with six goals and four assists, Oscar Martinez tallied three goals and six assists and Tyler Griffin had two goals and two assists, despite missing a portion of the season with an injury.

Senior goalkeeper Victor Soto was selected to the second team along with senior forward Anthony Morales, who recorded five goals and one assist, and junior C.J. Washington, a late call-up from the junior varsity who made an impact with three goals and three assists.

Senior midfielder/defender Gabriel Hernandez, junior midfielder Edward Gallardo and junior defender Pedro Hernandez were all honorable mention picks.

North Garland finished third and was actually still in contention for the 9-6A title heading into the final week of the season.

The Raiders had a pair of superlative award winners as senior Eric Arteaga was voted as the co-most valuable player and senior Jose Castro received midfield player of the year honors.

North Garland had four additional players named to the first team with junior midfielder Ricky Andrade, senior defenders Alfredo Cabrera and Angel Conteras and senior goalkeeper Bryan Gonzales.

Garland earned the fourth and final playoff spot and a big reason was junior Juan Zuniga, who was chosen as the defensive player of the year.

The Owls had three more first-team honorees with senior forward Zibo Siamsipa, senior midfielder Ricardo Trujillo and senior defender Gayetaye Willie.

Naaman Forest claimed a pair of superlative awards as senior Sang Lian as the co-utility player of the year and Julius Glosson as assistant coach of the year.

Rounding out the first-teamers are Naaman Forest senior defenders Fermin Cervantes and Jacob Contreras, Lakeview senior forward Daniel Gaona and senior midfielder Saul Leija and South Garland senior midfielder Felipe Alonso.

9-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Co-Most Valuable Players

Ethan Sampson    Sr.     Sachse

Eric Arteaga         Sr.     North Garland

Offensive Player of the Year

Andrew Martinez Sr.     Rowlett

Defensive Player of the Year

Juan Zuniga          Jr.      Garland

Midfield Player of the Year

Jose Castro Sr.     North Garland

Goalkeeper of the Year

Carlos Vasquez    Sr.     Sachse

Freshman of the Year

Alessandro Sanchez       Fr.     Wylie

Newcomer of the Year

Cooper Tea So.    Sachse

Co-Utility Players of the Year

Hudson Meisner   Sr.     Rowlett

Sang Lian   Sr.     Naaman Forest

Assistant Coach of the Year

Julius Glosson      Naaman Forest

Coach of the Year

Jacob Bruehl        Sachse

First Team

Dalessandro Rios Sr.     F       Sachse

Jonathan Majano Sr.     F       Sachse

Gavin White         Sr.     MF    Sachse

Bryce Norris        Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Zibo Siamsipa      Sr.     F       Garland

Daniel Gaona       Sr.     F       Lakeview

Oscar Martinez     Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Tyler Griffin         Sr.     MF/D          Rowlett

Ricky Andrade     Jr.      MF    North Garland

Ricardo Trujillo    Sr.     MF    Garland

Felipe Alonso       Sr.     MF    South Garland

Saul Leija    Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Mason Monroe     Sr.     Wylie

Jazden Paul Sr.     MF/D          Wylie

Reece Spears        Sr.     D       Sachse

Kelvin Huerta       Sr.     D       Rowlett

Alfredo Cabrera   Sr.     D       North Garland

Angel Contreras   So.    D       North Garland

Gayetaye Willie    Sr.     D       Garland

Fermin Cervantes Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Jacob Contreras   Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Joshua Becerra     Sr.     D       South Garland

Bryan Gonzales    Sr.     GK    North Garland

Second Team

Elias Robles         Jr.      F       Sachse

C.J. Washington   Jr.      F       Rowlett

Braden Hargrove  Sr.     F       Rowlett

Christian Flores   So.    F       North Garland

Josh Ford   So.    F       Naaman Forest

Jorge Acosta        Jr.      MF    Sachse

Anthony Morales Sr.     MF/D          Rowlett

Angel Torres        Sr.     MF    North Garland

Francisco Jaramillo        Jr.      MF    Garland

Zeke Suarez          Jr.      MF    Naaman Forest

Kelvin Cruz          So.    MF    Naaman Forest

Aden Duncan       Jr.      MF/D          Naaman Forest

Edgar Rangel        MF/D          Sr.     South Garland

Sergio Morales     So.    MF    Lakeview

Harun Spahalic    Jr.      D       Sachse

Derick Ramirez    Jr.      D       Sachse

Alexis Cordova    Sr.     D       Garland

Luis Rivera Jr.      D       Lakeview

Tyler Sullivan      Jr.      D       Wylie

Tyler Cascaddan  Jr.      D       Wylie

Victor Soto Sr.     GK    Rowlett

Noe Jimenez         Jr.      GK    Garland

Julio Velasquez    Jr.      GK    South Garland

Honorable Mention

Gavin Clymer       Sr.     F       Sachse

Benicio Castillo    So.    F       North Garland

Iyaad Fuad So.    F       North Garalnd

Haris Dunic          So.    F/MF Sachse

Jovany Cruz         F/MF Sr.     South Garland

Bryan Velasquez  F/MF Sr.     South Garland

Jacob Booty         Fr.     F       Wylie

Edward Gallardo  Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Chris Nguyen       Jr.      MF    North Garland

Gabriel Hernandez         Sr.     MF/D          Rowlett

Darrell Brown      Jr.      MF    Garland

Eric Salazar          Sr.     MF    Garland

Ryan Resendiz     So.    MF    Naaman Forest

Brandon Vela       So.    MF    Naaman Forest

J.C. Moreno         Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Bolt Adegboye     So.    MF    Wylie

Erick Martins       So.    D       Sachse

Pedro Hernandez  Jr.      D       Rowlett

Ricki Green So.    D       Garland

Jeff Galvez  Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Chris Castro         Sr.     D       South Garland

Aldo Alvarez        Sr.     D       Lakeview

Kamron Baird      Sr.     D       Lakeview

Bryce Summers    So.    D       Wylie

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments