The Sachse and Rowlett boys soccer teams battled it out for the district championship until the final day of the regular season.
Despite a shootout win in the finale, it was not quite enough for the Eagles to catch the Mustangs, who held on by two points to claim the 9-6A title.
Based on those bodies of work, it is no surprise that the two teams captured the lion’s share of the all-district honors, combining for 28 spots on the list.
Sachse qualified for the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and won its third district title during that span.
Among its honors, Sachse captured four superlative awards, including co-most valuable player Ethan Sampson. The senior was one of the top scorers in the district, recording eight goals and a team-high 11 assists.
Senior Carlos Vasquez was tabbed goalkeeper of the year, as the final wall of a defense that registered 18 shutouts.
Sophomore Cooper Tea made an immediate impact, tallying a team-high 15 goals to go along with seven assists on his way to earning newcomer of the year.
Jake Bruehl was voted as the coach of the year, guiding the Mustangs to a 20-4-4 record and a trip to the regional semifinals before dropping a heartbreaking shootout to Bridgeland.
Sachse landed a quartet of players on the first team.
Senior Reece Spears was a candidate for defensive player of the year. One of the top center backs in the area, Spears captained a unit that allowed only 0.54 goals per match, including just 0.36 per game in 9-6A play.
Senior forward Dalessandro Rios scored eight goals to earn first-team honors, where he was joined by fellow senior forward Jonathan Majano, and senior midfielder Gavin White was also named to the first team after dealing out six assists.
Junior forward Elias Robles tallied eight goals and five assists to lead the Mustangs’ group on the second team, where he was joined by junior midfielder Jorge Acosta.
Junior defenders Harun Spahalic and Derick Ramirez were other key pieces of the back end, and Spahalic also made his presence felt on the other end in the playoffs when he recorded four assists.
Sachse’s honorable mention selections included senior forward Gavin Clymer, sophomore forward/midfielder Haris Dunic and sophomore defender Erick Martins.
Rowlett posted a 13-6-5 record to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 18 in a row. The Eagles dropped a narrow 1-0 decision in the bi-district round to a Rockwall-Heath team that would advance all the way to the Class 6A state championship game and they were rewarded for their season with a dozen spots on the list, highlighted by two major awards.
Senior Andrew Martinez scored eight goals and added a pair of assists as he was named offensive player of the year.
Senior Hudson Meisner was named co-utility player of the year. Not only was he a leader on the defense, he registered one goal and three assists and also shifted to play goalkeeper during shootouts.
Senior defender Kelvin Huerta was named to the first team where he was joined by a trio of senior midfielders. Bryce Norris was among the team leaders with six goals and four assists, Oscar Martinez tallied three goals and six assists and Tyler Griffin had two goals and two assists, despite missing a portion of the season with an injury.
Senior goalkeeper Victor Soto was selected to the second team along with senior forward Anthony Morales, who recorded five goals and one assist, and junior C.J. Washington, a late call-up from the junior varsity who made an impact with three goals and three assists.
Senior midfielder/defender Gabriel Hernandez, junior midfielder Edward Gallardo and junior defender Pedro Hernandez were all honorable mention picks.
North Garland finished third and was actually still in contention for the 9-6A title heading into the final week of the season.
The Raiders had a pair of superlative award winners as senior Eric Arteaga was voted as the co-most valuable player and senior Jose Castro received midfield player of the year honors.
North Garland had four additional players named to the first team with junior midfielder Ricky Andrade, senior defenders Alfredo Cabrera and Angel Conteras and senior goalkeeper Bryan Gonzales.
Garland earned the fourth and final playoff spot and a big reason was junior Juan Zuniga, who was chosen as the defensive player of the year.
The Owls had three more first-team honorees with senior forward Zibo Siamsipa, senior midfielder Ricardo Trujillo and senior defender Gayetaye Willie.
Naaman Forest claimed a pair of superlative awards as senior Sang Lian as the co-utility player of the year and Julius Glosson as assistant coach of the year.
Rounding out the first-teamers are Naaman Forest senior defenders Fermin Cervantes and Jacob Contreras, Lakeview senior forward Daniel Gaona and senior midfielder Saul Leija and South Garland senior midfielder Felipe Alonso.
9-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
Ethan Sampson Sr. Sachse
Eric Arteaga Sr. North Garland
Offensive Player of the Year
Andrew Martinez Sr. Rowlett
Defensive Player of the Year
Juan Zuniga Jr. Garland
Midfield Player of the Year
Jose Castro Sr. North Garland
Goalkeeper of the Year
Carlos Vasquez Sr. Sachse
Freshman of the Year
Alessandro Sanchez Fr. Wylie
Newcomer of the Year
Cooper Tea So. Sachse
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Hudson Meisner Sr. Rowlett
Sang Lian Sr. Naaman Forest
Assistant Coach of the Year
Julius Glosson Naaman Forest
Coach of the Year
Jacob Bruehl Sachse
First Team
Dalessandro Rios Sr. F Sachse
Jonathan Majano Sr. F Sachse
Gavin White Sr. MF Sachse
Bryce Norris Sr. MF Rowlett
Zibo Siamsipa Sr. F Garland
Daniel Gaona Sr. F Lakeview
Oscar Martinez Sr. MF Rowlett
Tyler Griffin Sr. MF/D Rowlett
Ricky Andrade Jr. MF North Garland
Ricardo Trujillo Sr. MF Garland
Felipe Alonso Sr. MF South Garland
Saul Leija Sr. MF Lakeview
Mason Monroe Sr. Wylie
Jazden Paul Sr. MF/D Wylie
Reece Spears Sr. D Sachse
Kelvin Huerta Sr. D Rowlett
Alfredo Cabrera Sr. D North Garland
Angel Contreras So. D North Garland
Gayetaye Willie Sr. D Garland
Fermin Cervantes Sr. D Naaman Forest
Jacob Contreras Sr. D Naaman Forest
Joshua Becerra Sr. D South Garland
Bryan Gonzales Sr. GK North Garland
Second Team
Elias Robles Jr. F Sachse
C.J. Washington Jr. F Rowlett
Braden Hargrove Sr. F Rowlett
Christian Flores So. F North Garland
Josh Ford So. F Naaman Forest
Jorge Acosta Jr. MF Sachse
Anthony Morales Sr. MF/D Rowlett
Angel Torres Sr. MF North Garland
Francisco Jaramillo Jr. MF Garland
Zeke Suarez Jr. MF Naaman Forest
Kelvin Cruz So. MF Naaman Forest
Aden Duncan Jr. MF/D Naaman Forest
Edgar Rangel MF/D Sr. South Garland
Sergio Morales So. MF Lakeview
Harun Spahalic Jr. D Sachse
Derick Ramirez Jr. D Sachse
Alexis Cordova Sr. D Garland
Luis Rivera Jr. D Lakeview
Tyler Sullivan Jr. D Wylie
Tyler Cascaddan Jr. D Wylie
Victor Soto Sr. GK Rowlett
Noe Jimenez Jr. GK Garland
Julio Velasquez Jr. GK South Garland
Honorable Mention
Gavin Clymer Sr. F Sachse
Benicio Castillo So. F North Garland
Iyaad Fuad So. F North Garalnd
Haris Dunic So. F/MF Sachse
Jovany Cruz F/MF Sr. South Garland
Bryan Velasquez F/MF Sr. South Garland
Jacob Booty Fr. F Wylie
Edward Gallardo Jr. MF Rowlett
Chris Nguyen Jr. MF North Garland
Gabriel Hernandez Sr. MF/D Rowlett
Darrell Brown Jr. MF Garland
Eric Salazar Sr. MF Garland
Ryan Resendiz So. MF Naaman Forest
Brandon Vela So. MF Naaman Forest
J.C. Moreno Sr. MF Lakeview
Bolt Adegboye So. MF Wylie
Erick Martins So. D Sachse
Pedro Hernandez Jr. D Rowlett
Ricki Green So. D Garland
Jeff Galvez Sr. D Naaman Forest
Chris Castro Sr. D South Garland
Aldo Alvarez Sr. D Lakeview
Kamron Baird Sr. D Lakeview
Bryce Summers So. D Wylie
