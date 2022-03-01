Though the girls soccer playoffs are not scheduled to get started for another three weeks, there are only three matches remaining in the 9-6A season.
With Garland ISD’s Spring Break scheduled for Mar. 14-18, the teams will conclude the regular season on Mar. 11 and then have two weeks between then and the start of the postseason on Mar. 24-26.
Though the seeding is not official, the 9-6A girls race is all but settled after Tuesday’s action.
Rowlett was hoping to make things interesting in the battle for the district championship, but Wylie kept doing what it has all season long and that is winning.
The Pirates (11-0-0, 33 points), the No. 4 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, claimed a 1-0 victory over the Eagles on Tuesday as they remained without a regulation loss on the season, moving to 17-0-3 overall.
The game was tight throughout, but Morgan Brown scored off an assist from Elizabeth Wynne and that proved to be the difference in the Wylie victory.
The Pirates’ toughest challenges are in the rearview mirror and their sweep of Sachse (9-2-0, 27) in the head-to-head series gives them the tiebreaker should they finish the season tied.
That seems highly unlikely for a team that has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 44-2.
Wylie needs just one more win to secure the top seed in the playoffs, as it hosts Naaman Forest on Friday and closes with matches against North Garland and South Garland.
The loss by the Eagles (8-3-0, 24) allowed the Mustangs (9-2-0, 27) to move into second place after its 5-0 victory over North Garland.
Though both teams had already secured playoff berths, the second seed is still up for grabs. Sachse claimed a 3-0 win in the first meeting and the two rivals are scheduled for the rematch in the season finale on Mar. 11.
Prior to that match, the Mustangs play Lakeview on Friday and South Garland on Tuesday while the Eagles face Garland and the Patriots.
Lakeview (6-4-1, 20) took a huge step toward clinching the fourth and final playoff berth with a 6-3 victory over Garland (0-9-1, 2) on Tuesday.
Clarissa Salinas scored twice for the Patriots, with Nathaly Lopez, Amalie Marin, Emily Ruiz and Carleece Gates adding goals.
The Owls, who played much of the match down one player, got goals from Emily Navarette, Lillie Bowden and Reece Robertson, with an assist from Juliette Miesse.
Naaman Forest (4-6-1, 13) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over South Garland (3-7-1, 10), who was eliminated from the playoff race.
Mashala Williams took center stage offensively with four goals, getting assists from Amy Perez and Keely Martin.
The Rangers still have work to do if they hope to make up the seven-point difference between themselves and Lakeview and that will be tough as they take on undefeated Wylie on Friday. They also host Garland next Tuesday and close with a potentially big match against the Patriots on Mar. 11.
Lakeview also has a tough closing stretch with matches against Sachse and Rowlett prior to closing with the head-to-head meeting with Naaman Forest.
On Friday, Rowlett and Sachse picked up victories to join Wylie in the postseason field.
The Mustangs had no problems on Friday with a 7-0 shutout win over Garland.
Rowlett kept pace with a 4-0 blanking of South Garland.
Zayda Henderson tallied a pair of goals, Izzy Robertson recorded a goal and two assists, Alexia Fregoso found the back of the net, Zullie Soto and Alyssa Torres had assists and Corey Huffman led the defensive effort to post the shutout.
Wylie remained undefeated after picking up a hard-fought 2-0 win over Lakeview. Kat Izaguirre scored both goals with Mia Narvaez and Averi Ferguson providing the assists.
Naaman Forest had posted a 5-0 victory against North Garland on Friday.
Jade Phillips scored twice, Vanessa Ruiz had a goal and an assist, Amy Perez and Aurora Wilk had goals and Mashala Williams, Keely Martin and Marissa Perez added assists. Paige Elliott posted the shutout in net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.