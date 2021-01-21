Last season, Wylie took center stage in the district basketball race, running away from the field and clinching with several games left on its way to an undefeated championship.
This year has already taken on a different storyline, as it has been Garland that has shown the potential to move into that role. Not only were the Owls unbeaten in 9-6A, they had not lost a game on the season heading into the week.
That all changed on Tuesday, when Naaman Forest was able to knock Garland from the ranks of the undefeated, and at the same time, shake up the future of the district race.
There are plenty of plot lines, and they will unfold quickly, as many of the teams will be pulling extra duty due to COVID-19-related quarantines, as no team has played its full seven-game allotment.
Here is a look at the field:
Sachse (4-2, 8-5)
While many of the Mustangs athletic programs hit the ground running from their inaugural campaign in 2004-2005, it took a little while for the boys basketball team to find its footing.
But Sachse has done just that, having made the playoffs in five of the last eight seasons and winning its first playoff game a year ago.
After Tuesday’s 67-50 win over Rowlett, the Mustangs are once again in the thick of the race, tied with Naaman Forest for third and just a game off the pace of the leaders.
Sachse knew there would be a transition with the graduation of Obi Onyia and two other all-district performers, but a program is built with the ability to reload, and they have done so thus far.
The Mustangs returned two all-district selections in seniors Dylan McKeon, a 6-2 guard, and Isaac Brown, a 6-4 guard/forward, and sophomore point guard R.J. Chatman as come on strong and had a 19-point outing in a game last week.
Junior Alex Orji, a standout on the gridiron, has made a nice impact since joining the team, senior Kai Smith has been steady and others such as seniors Ethan Dunnam and Kelechi Eziagwu and sophomore Trey Wright have also made an impact.
Sachse has shown it can compete with anybody in the district, falling to Garland by five points and to Wylie in overtime, and if it can manage that same level, and have a couple of bounces go its way, it could make a run at its first district championship.
Rowlett (0-5, 2-10)
The Eagles have been a hard-luck team through the first portion of the district schedule, with a number of close losses that have left them still searching for their first district win.
Still, with the amount of games that still need to be replayed, Rowlett can vault right back into the race if it can start turning around some of those narrow outscores.
The Eagles have some pieces that can make that happen.
There is some size with 6-5 senior forward Corey Earl and they have also gotten good play of late from the likes of Nathan Parra, Kyle Griffith, Matthew Ellis, Jeremiah Evans, Landen Jones, DeShon Harris and Earl Jones.
Getting their first win out of the way will lift a burden and build some momentum, but Rowlett also understands it needs to turn things around quickly if it is going to get back into the picture.
Garland (5-1, 11-1)
The Owls squeaked into the playoffs a season ago, but they are trying to avoid any doubt this season. Picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll, Garland has won all but one of its district games by double-digit margins.
Junior Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-8 forward/center, is the midseason favorite for 9-6A most valuable player, averaging 22.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.
He is not the only Ejiofor enjoying a big season, as Ugo Ejiofor, a 6-8 senior center, ranks second on the team with 11.4 points and 8.8 boards per contest.
Junior Kobe Bratton, a 6-3 guard, is also in double figures at 10.7 points per game and the Owls have also gotten nice contributions from juniors Aaron King and Jordan Hudson and sophomore Chukes Ejiofor.
Garland has established itself as the team to beat, but along with that goes with the knowledge they will likely get every opponent’s best shot during the stretch run as what happened in its last game, a loss to Naaman Forest on Tuesday.
That will be especially true if Zuby Ejiofor is not available, as he missed Tuesday’s contest.
Wylie (4-1, 11-5)
The Pirates ran the gambit undefeated last season en route to the district crown and was the TABC preseason pick to defend that crown.
Wylie was looking like just that team until Garland handed it a 12-point loss last Friday.
Still, the Pirates are in good shape to not only make the playoffs, but also make a charge at the Owls.
Though Wylie graduated five all-district honorees, it did return most valuable player Kobe Wiggins, who is putting together another strong season, averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Senior Kwame Messily and junior Jordan Hudgins have been strong of late, and others such as seniors Tyler Booty and Joe’l Soloman, junior Messay Gharbin and sophomore Donaven Davis have also contributed.
Wylie is in a good position, but must take care of business and not look ahead to its scheduled rematch with Garland on Feb. 9.
Naaman Forest (4-2, 11-6)
The Rangers, who were picked to finish third in the TABC preseason poll, have been an intriguing squad who might be the most balanced in the district.
Naaman Forest has five players averaging seven points per game or better, including three in double figures.
There have been some downs, but the biggest up happened on Tuesday with their huge win over Garland to solidify themselves in the upper tier of the standings.
That group is led by 6-6 junior Justin Whitmore, who not only is scoring 13.7 points per game, is also one of the top interior players with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest.
Junior Autavius Hobbs is recording 13.7 points and 3.1 assists per night, sophomore Drealyn Mosley is tallying 11.8 points and 7.4 boards a game, and junior Coleman Craddock (9.8 ppg) and senior Daylen Webb (7.0 ppg) have also been steady.
South Garland (1-1, 9-5)
The Colonels have been the district enigma thus far.
Because of various COVID-19 quarantines, South Garland has played only two district games and is not scheduled to return to the court until next week at the earliest.
Though that will leave the Colonels with a very busy schedule of playing catch-up, they have the ability to leap right back into the thick of the race.
Freshman Dvon Turner had a big game in his last outing with a 20-point effort, sophomore T’Johnn Brown has picked up where he left off after an all-district campaign, and sophomore Brandon Nave is also coming off a nice performance.
Other players such as juniors Tyson Wakefield and basketball standout Jalil Brown, and sophomores D.J. Smith and Quinton Perkins have also flashed potential.
The looming question remains how will the Colonels respond to the layoff, coupled with the prospect of playing several makeup games in a short period of time.
North Garland (1-3, 1-8)
The Raiders are another team who will have ground to make up due to the postponements of games.
North Garland can lean on a good trio of juniors with Chukweumeka Bielonwu, William Knuckles and Augustine Chibuko, but like South Garland, questions remain due to the lack of district games that have been played.
Lakeview (1-5, 6-8)
The Patriots entered last week having only played two games due to COVID-19 related situations.
The returned to the court with a stretch of three games in three days and it did not go according to plan, as they dropped all three.
On Tuesday, Lakeview took a big step forward, though, holding off North Garland for a its first district win, 39-35.
There have been some bright spots, as they have gotten production from the likes of senior guard Amir Mason, senior forward William Kamara, junior guard Dallas Smith, junior guard Elijah Mack , junior guard/forward Azariah Solomon, junior forward/center Zack Runnels and sophomore forward/center Trey Wilson, but they will need build on the momentum from Tuesday if they want to climb back into the race.
