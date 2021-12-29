The 2021 high school football season came to a close on Dec. 15-18 with 12 teams capturing titles during the latest edition of the UIL State Football Championships.
Locally, football fans were treated to everything from signature performances to thrilling ballgames and memorable upsets. No matter the week, be it Thursday or Friday — and even a few Saturdays during the postseason — the Metroplex didn’t lack in entertainment on the gridiron.
As the dust settles from the 2021 season, here’s a look around the Star Local Media coverage area at some of the year’s memorable moments within each of our Collin County and northeast Dallas County markets.
ALLEN
Matt Welch: The spotlight never dims when it comes to Allen football and that remained the case in 2021 after the program hired Chad Morris as its next head coach following the retirement of Terry Gambill. With Morris came near-wholesale turnover within the Eagles’ longtime coaching regime, ushering in a new era on the gridiron for one of the state’s premier programs.
Early on, the waters were choppy — Allen had an 84-game regular-season winning streaked snapped by Atascocita in just Morris’ second game, and the Eagles battled through uncharacteristic lulls like five turnovers committed against Tyler Legacy.
But as the season wore on, Allen’s progress was evident. The Eagles again got the better of Denton Guyer on their way to a 16th consecutive district championship and improved on last season’s playoff run with a trip to the regional finals — leaving Allen with plenty to build on as it embarks on Year Two under Morris.
CELINA
Matt Welch: Celina felt like it left some meat on the bone during a unique 2020 season. The Bobcats used that year’s hardships to fuel the program’s first state semifinal campaign since 2015.
It made for another worthy chapter in the history books of one of Texas’ most prestigious high school football programs — Celina went 12-2 and, at times, looked nothing short of dominant in doing so. The Bobcats’ 12 wins came by an average of 41.0 points, cemented by the brute force of Celina’s offensive and defensive lines to pave the way for a litany of talented skill players.
The team avenged 2020 losses to Melissa, Paris and Aubrey along the way, twice getting the better of the rival Chaparrals to set up a finish among the final four teams in 4A Division II.
FRISCO
Devin Hasson: Five Frisco ISD teams qualified for the playoffs, but it was Wakeland that was the lone team standing in the third round and they did so by winning a game that will be talked about for some time. The Wolverines, the third seed out of 5-5A Division I, were flying under the radar at the start of the playoffs, but that perception changed in the area finals, when Wakeland stunned state-ranked Highland Park in a 29-28 victory.
Trailing with time winding down, the Wolverines pulled a wrinkle from deep in the playbook, as running back Jared White took the handoff and then threw a jump pass to Tripp Riordan for a 6-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left. They were not finished, as they went for the two-point conversion and were rewarded for the choice when White powered into the end zone to give them a 29-28 lead.
An interception by Michael Flanagan sealed the win, as the Wolverines advanced to the regional semifinals for just the second time in program history.
McKINNEY
Matt Welch: Qualifying for the playoffs hasn’t come easy for McKinney North. The Bulldogs walked a two-year tightrope laced with dramatic finishes in 7-5A Division I to extend their postseason streak to six consecutive years.
North finished in a three-way tie for second place at 4-2 and positioned itself for a return to the playoff thanks to a late-season upset of powerhouse Longview, 37-35.
The Lobos were ranked No. 9 in the state at the time but struggled to protect the football against the Bulldogs — North’s defense generated five takeaways in the win, including four in a first half where it built a 30-21 halftime lead.
Senior Dylan Frazier had a hand in multiple turnovers, which, coupled with a 229-yard performance by the Bulldogs’ ground game, helped land North one of the signature regular-season wins in program history.
MESQUITE
Devin Hasson: There were a few notable storylines in Mesquite ISD football, including the Skeeters returning to the playoffs in the first season under head coach DeMarcus Harris, but it was a private school that grabbed the headlines. After several near misses in recent years, Dallas Christian, in its 18th state title game appearance, broke through to win the ninth championship in program history, and first since 2008, with a 33-14 victory over Houston Second Baptist.
The Chargers got another big game from Jalil Brown, who had 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Luke Carney rushed for one score and threw for another to Max McAda.
The Dallas Christian defense took care of the rest. Led by all-state safety Gabriel Grubbs, the Chargers held Second Baptist to 166 total yards and forced three turnovers, as longtime head coach Mike Wheeler hoisted the state championship trophy once again.
PLANO
Matt Welch: Amid a challenging year on the gridiron for Plano ISD, Plano East senior Ismail Mahdi still managed to assert his status as one of the top running backs in the area. Despite missing time late in the regular season due to injury, Mahdi still finished the year ranked in the area’s top 15 rushers at 1,362 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Also the Panthers’ second-leading receiver at 295 yards and two scores, plus a passing touchdown, Mahdi had a hand in 17 of the 32 touchdowns tallied by the East offense in 2021.
He helped keep the Panthers in the playoff chase early, topping rival Plano West and dropping narrow bouts with postseason qualifiers Hebron and Lewisville, but a knee injury in late October contributed to a four-game losing streak to close out East’s season.
ROWLETT
Devin Hasson: The gridiron torch has been passed back and forth between the Garland ISD teams over the years, but looking back over the last decade, it has been Sachse that has been the model of consistency.
The Mustangs, who have won five district championships in the last 10 years, finished second behind Garland this season, but they returned to the playoffs for the ninth time during that span, making them the lone GISD team that can make that claim.
Sachse has had its share of playmakers over the years and this season’s star was quarterback Alex Orji. The senior, who signed with Michigan on Dec. 15, was one of the top dual threats in the area, completing 127-of-247 passes for 2,064 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air and rushing 159 times for 1,187 yards and 24 scores on the ground.
