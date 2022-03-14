The Rowlett and Sachse boys soccer teams have been the standard among Garland ISD programs in recent years.
The Eagles and Mustangs have taken turns hoisting the district championship trophy during the last five seasons, with Rowlett claiming a pair of titles and Sachse winning three, including last year.
On Saturday, the pendulum swung back to the Eagles’ side as they earned a shootout victory over the Mustangs to secure the outright 9-6A crown.
Sachse (9-1-4, 32 points) could have forged a tie for the title with a regulation victory, but that possibility was eliminated after the teams finished in a 1-1 tie.
Rowlett (9-0-5, 36) has come up big in shootouts throughout the district slate and that trend continues, as it posted a 5-4 edge in penalties to win for the fourth time in five shootouts.
The other suspense involved the battle for the final playoff berth.
Garland made a late surge to pull even with Naaman Forest in the standings after its 1-0 head-to-head victory on Tuesday heading into the final round of matches,
The Owls faced a tough task against a North Garland team that had designs on moving up to the second seed, but it was Garland (5-4-3, 23) that was able to claim a pivotal 1-0 victory over the Raiders (8-2-4, 30).
That shifted the focus to the Rangers, and while they were able to prevail in penalties, 7-6, over Lakeview, the two points left Naaman Forest (6-5-3, 22) one short of the Owls.
Lakeview (1-10-3, 6) might have been out of the playoff picture, but after goals from Sergio Morales and Nickolas Duran, the Patriots did play a role in the postseason field.
On Tuesday, Rowlett had seized a share of the district championship with a 7-2 victory over Lakeview.
The Patriots put up a fight early on, getting goals from Emerson Castro and Ben Brown as the match was tied at 2-2 at halftime.
The second half was a different story, as the Eagles reeled off five unanswered goals to pull away for the victory.
Sachse had earned a 3-1 win over South Garland on Tuesday. Jojo Adoboe recorded a goal and an assist, Noah Jimenez and Nathan Frost tallied goals and Haris Dunic and Elias Robles provided assists.
Also on Tuesday, North Garland claimed a 2-0 win over Wylie and Garland edged Naaman Forest, 1-0, to set up the dramatics on the final day of the 9-6A season.
The four playoff qualifiers now have a wait as the rest of the playoff field gets set, with the postseason set to get started on Mar. 24-26.
As the top seed, Rowlett faces a dangerous bi-district opponent against North Mesquite, the fourth seed out of 10-6A.
Sachse will square off with Rockwall-Heath, North Garland draws Rockwall and Garland’s reward for its late surge is a state with 10-6A champion Tyler Legacy.
