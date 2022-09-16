SACHSE FOOTBALL COURTLIN SMITH

Sachse wide receiver Courtlin Scott had seven catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 2:16 left as the Mustangs pulled out a 48-41 win over rival Rowlett on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Sachse and Rowlett’s annual “Hammer Bowl” rivalry match-up on Friday was actually more like two different games played on the same field.

Though there were some outstanding plays during the first two quarters, they were often overshadowed by balls on the turf, penalties and missed opportunities.

