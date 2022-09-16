Sachse and Rowlett’s annual “Hammer Bowl” rivalry match-up on Friday was actually more like two different games played on the same field.
Though there were some outstanding plays during the first two quarters, they were often overshadowed by balls on the turf, penalties and missed opportunities.
The second half as a different story.
Few who watched the final two quarters would have believed that both of these teams entered the night without a win on the season.
The Mustangs and Eagles traded big play after big play in a thrilling back-and-forth affair.
In the end, it was Sachse who had the decisive answer.
Facing third-and-11 from its own 45-yard line, quarterback Brenden George dropped back and saw wide receiver Courtlin Smith separating in the middle of the field. George stepped up in the pocket and delivered the pass and Smith made a finger-trip grab on his way to a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Mustangs a 48-41 lead with 2:16 left.
It was in no way over.
Rowlett had exhibited its own ability to strike quickly, but this time, the Sachse defense as up to the challenge, as it forced an incomplete pass, stuffed a runner in the backfield and then on third down, Amechi Ofili delivered a sack to put the Eagles in a fourth-and-long spot.
It was a situation that both teams had overcome on the night, but not this time, as the Mustangs once again got pressure, forcing another incompletion to force a turnover on downs and Sachse was able to run the final 1:32 off the clock to start the celebration of a 48-41 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
While it might seem strange to imagine when looking at the final numbers, the Mustangs were inconsistent moving the ball in the first half, as they managed only 125 yards of total offense.
The aforementioned George-to-Smith connection helped them get going after halftime, as they capped a five-play, 71-yard drive with a 34-yard scoring strike to not only even the score at 21-21, but set the tone for the rest of the night.
George was an efficient 13-of-17 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to Scott who finished with seven receptions for 176 yards.
If Sachse thought the momentum had fully shifted, it took Rowlett only four plays to send a reminder it had not, as GerMyius Benson put together a highlight-reel run, using three spin moves to weave through the defense on a 26-yard touchdown run to surge ahead at 27-21.
Then it was the Mustangs’ turn again, as on fourth-and-15, George threaded the needle between a pair of Rowlett defenders for a 23-yard scoring strike to Scott to take a 28-27 advantage midway through the third quarter.
After the frantic pace of the previous six minutes, and now with the lead, Sachse slowed it down a touch.
After forcing the first punt of the half, the Mustangs embarked on a 12-play, 64-yard drive that took more than four minutes off the clock, and when Pope Akanna raced around the left edge for a 20-yard touchdown run, they led 34-27 early in the fourth quarter.
Sachse had the Eagles on the ropes when Jalen Jimenez came up with an interception, but the Rowlett defense made its own stand, pushing the Mustangs back to force a punt.
The Eagles quickly moved into Mustang territory, and when the defense bit on a good play fake, Andrew Ellison hit Isaac Loera in stride for a 45-yard touchdown to draw even once again at 34-34 with 8:02 left.
Sachse needed less than a minute to answer, as Akanna’s 15-yard touchdown run gave them a 41-34 advantage.
Rowlett had its turn to come right back, and did so, as Ellison’s fourth touchdown of the night was a 25-yarder to Corey Kirkling to make it 41-41 with 4:28 remaining.
But in the final minutes, George and Smith would have one more big play in them and that proved to be the knockout blow.
And while Sachse gained momentum and confidence as it picked up its first win of the season to move to 1-3 and Rowlett dropped to 0-4, there were positives the Eagles could take.
Rowlett largely controlled the first 24 minutes.
Though the Mustangs capitalized on a turnover to take a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by George, the Eagles came right back with a 14-play, 74-yard march, with Ellison finding Kirkling for a 3-yard scoring strike to tie it at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
Rowlett would not capitalize on recovering an onside kick on its next possession, but it drove 83 yards the next time it got its hands on the ball, with James Okolo tight-roping the sideline on a 12-yard touchdown catch from Ellison to take a 14-7 lead.
The Sachse offense again found itself with a short field after a 48-yard kickoff return by Dane Norberg and they cashed in on a 18-yard scoring run by Akanna to make it 14-14.
The final minutes of the half featured a myriad of penalties and delays, but the Eagles stayed focused.
With the final seconds of the half ticking off the clock, and Rowlett facing third-and-goal from the 8, they stuck with their confidence in the ground game, and it paid off when Devonta Crow went right through the middle of the Sachse defense for a touchdown run to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead with seven seconds left before the break.
