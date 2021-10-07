The roadmap to a ninth consecutive district championship got a bit clearer on Tuesday for the Sachse volleyball team.
And it’s one the Lady Mustangs have full control after polishing off a 3-1 victory over Wylie (25-14, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21). The win kept Sachse, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A by Texas Volleyball Insiders, unbeaten in 9-6A play at 8-0 — opening the second half of district play by completing a series sweep of the second-place Lady Pirates, whose conference record dipped to 6-2 with the loss.
Despite the defeat, Wylie became the first team in 9-6A to merely wrest a set from Sachse — surviving a 27-25 second set to draw the match even at 1-1. The Lady Mustangs rebounded to close the match out with counts of 25-21 and 25-21 over the final two frames.
Sachse’s Macy Taylor tallied a double-double in the win, leading the team with 19 kills to go along with 14 blocks. Favor Anywanwu, meanwhile, nearly recorded a double-double on kills and blocks alone, finishing the night with 11 kills and eight blocks in an all-around dominant display at the net.
Taylor added four aces in the win, while Zoria Heard submitted seven kills and 27 digs, Kaelynn Simms logged five kills and five blocks, and the passing duo of Scarlett Young and Emily Westbrook both had 19 assists orchestrating the offense.
Tuesday’s win built a two-game lead in the district standings for Sachse, which swept its way through the first half of league play. The Lady Mustangs didn’t drop a single set across their first seven matches against 9-6A competition prior to Tuesday’s four-set win.
Sachse gets a chance to pad that lead at 5:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts a Naaman Forest team firmly in playoff contention. The Lady Rangers will be looking to bounce back after dropping a 3-1 match (25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14) to Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday.
Lakeview and Naaman entered the night separated by just one game in the standings and now sit tied for fourth place at 4-4 following the Lady Patriots’ win. Naaman got the better of Lakeview in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 10, 3-2, with Tuesday’s result splitting the regular-season series between the two.
Those two sit one spot below Garland, which entered the week in third place at 5-2 in district play heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Rowlett (results not available at press time). The Lady Eagles carried a 2-5 district record, good for sixth place, into that contest. Rowlett was looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
North Garland and South Garland round out the league standings and squared off on Tuesday. North picked up a 3-1 victory to improve to 2-6 in league play, while South remains in search of its first 9-6A victory.
