The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Last year, of course, there was no reason to debate the story of the year, as high school sports coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a cancellation of the spring seasons and affected all athletics for the remaining months.
While athletics in 2021 have still been affected by the pandemic, particularly of late, a majority of the sports were able to complete their seasons and crown champions without too many hitches, allowing us to focus on the more positive side of life.
Here are the first five installments from The Rowlett Lakeshore Times Top 10 Sports stories from the past year.
10. Mustangs return to playoffs on the gridiron
The last few years have seen nearly every Garland ISD football team enjoy its moments in the sun, but Sachse has been the most consistent of late.
The path to the playoffs is never an easy one, so the Mustangs tested themselves early in hard-fought losses to Coppell and Denton Braswell, along with a victory over Red Oak.
Sachse established itself as a district title contender with three consecutive victories to start 9-6A play before falling to Garland in a 54-41 shootout.
The Mustangs rebounded quickly, putting together another three-game winning streak, including a 21-20 victory over Naaman Forest in the district finale to ensure themselves a home playoff game.
Sachse carried high hopes into the playoffs behind dual-threat quarterback Alex Orji, a Michigan-signee who accounted for more than 3,000 total yards and 45 touchdowns during the regular season.
Orji and the Mustangs’ other playmakers helped them emerge as one of the top offenses in the area, one that averaged 44.5 points and more than 500 yards per game.
But Sachse ran into defensive-minded Mesquite in the bi-district and in a clash of styles, the Skeeters prevailed in a 41-16 win.
9. Mustangs, Eagles return to softball playoffs
The spring sports were hit hardest by the pandemic a year ago, and the Sachse and Rowlett softball teams had barely dipped their toes in the water when the season was called to a halt.
This spring, they returned to action and they made the most of it, as both qualified for the playoffs.
For Sachse, it was its 13th consecutive postseason appearance.
The Mustangs featured one of the area’s best players in 9-6A most valuable player Madison McClarity and there was plenty of talent around her with defensive player of the year Kelsea Flores, first-teamers Nevaeh Watkins, Caitlin Clem and Kayla Olthouse and second-team honorees Emma Patton, Rylie Clem and Nya Brown.
That group dropped just one district game as they earned a share of the 9-6A championship along with Wylie.
Sachse rolled to a sweep of Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round, and though they won the series opener in the area finals against Bryan, the Vikings would rally to take the series.
The Eagles, meanwhile, finished fourth to earn their 16th straight playoff berth.
Rowlett had its own share of talent with all-district performers Charley Wilson, Kelsi Dotts, Sarabe Andrade and Riley Smith.
The Eagles drew a tough assignment in the bi-district round, where the road came to an end at the hands of 10-6A champion Rockwall.
8. Sachse boys basketball extends streak, wins second playoff game
When Sachse started varsity play in 2004, many programs hit the ground running.
That was not the case for the boys basketball, though, which did not break through with its first playoff berth until 2013.
Since then, the Mustangs have tried to build their own winning tradition on the basketball court and this past year represented another step.
Sachse battled through one of the most tightly-contested district races in the area to emerge with the fourth seed behind defensive player of the year Dylan McKeon, first-teamer R.J. Chatman and second-teamers Isaac Brown and Alex Orji.
It marked a historic achievement, as this was the first time the Mustangs qualified for the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.
Fresh off winning the first playoff game in program history the previous year, Sachse added its second postseason victory, heading East and taking down 10-6A champion Tyler Legacy in a 74-65 victory.
The road came to an end in the area finals, but not before the Mustangs earned some respect by giving eventual state champion Duncanville one of its toughest tests of the playoffs before falling 61-51.
7. Dallas Christian football claims state championship
Few private schools have the resume that Dallas Christian has put together over the years.
The Chargers, who are located in Mesquite but feature players from several surrounding cities, entered the season with eight state championships to their name, but despite several chances to add to the trophy case, title No. 9 had proved elusive with a number of heartbreaking losses since their last win in 2008.
That changed this season.
Dallas Christian rolled to another district championship and kept the train going in the playoffs with victories over Flower Mound Coran Deo Academy (62-0), Fort Worth Christian (63-35) and Fort Worth Southwest Christian (24-14) to reach the championship game for the 18th time.
There might have been feelings of “here we go again” when they fell behind Houston Second Baptist early, but the Chargers would not be denied.
Jalil Brown, who had 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, tied the game on a 13-yard scoring run and Dallas Christian took the lead on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carney to Max McAda.
Brown would add two more scores on the ground and Carney added a rushing touchdown and the defense did the rest, as they polished off a 33-14 victory to claim the TAPPS Division II championship.
6. Sachse’s Harts, Rowlett’s Newton qualify for state track and field meet
The road to Austin is a long one for the state’s track and field athletes, but that is just the path that a pair of locals followed, as Sachse’s Jamari Harts and Rowlett’s D’Wonyae Newton qualified for the state competition.
Harts won a pair of gold medals at the 9-6A meet, in the 400 and 4x400 relay, and duplicated the feat at the area competition.
The next step was the Region 2 meet, and that is where Harts qualified as an individual, as his time of 49.15 seconds was good enough for second place and a spot in Austin.
Newton made a statement at the district meet, winning the gold medal in the long jump with a mark of 23-03.75.
Though he was not able match that jump in the area round, he still claimed another gold medal, and the following week, he stretched his best out to 23-10.00 to place second and advance to state.
Competing against the best in Texas in Austin, Harts clocked a solid time at 48.73, which was good enough for sixth place, while Newton was eighth with a top mark of 22-02.00.
