One of the many sayings around the game of baseball is that pitching wins championships.
Sachse would like to believe that is true.
With runs at a premium, the Mustangs got a pair of stellar performances on the mound and that is why they will be playing again, as they closed out a sweep of Tyler Legacy on Saturday with a 3-1 victory.
Sachse (17-12-2) advances to the area finals where it will take on 12-6A champion Belton in a best-of-3 series. That set is scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton. Two days later, the series shifts to Sachse for a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee, with the third game, if necessary, to follow.
The two teams almost played two full games on Friday, battling deep into the night, but the Mustangs were able to pull out a 4-3 victory in 11 innings.
Jason Scrantom not only came on in relief, he went seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing only two hits without surrendering an earned run.
Sachse was able to manufacture scoring chances throughout the series and set the tone in the first inning.
Jhett Creel drew a leadoff walk, was moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Davis Tea and then scored on a base hit by Harper Howard.
The fourth inning offered a moment of foreshadowing, as Justin Kirby singled, Alex Rangel walked and Creel delivered a RBI single.
But the Raiders were hanging close, and two runs in the top of the fifth gave them a 3-2 lead.
Sachse would respond in the bottom of the sixth, with Kirby walking, Rangel sacrificing him into scoring position and Tea providing a run-scoring base hit to knot it at 3-3.
It would stay that way for a while, though the Mustangs did have their share of chances. They put a runner in scoring position in the eighth, had a runner thrown out at the plate in the ninth and had the bases loaded in the 10th, only to walk away empty-handed.
That changed in the bottom of the 11th, as Kyle Stanners singled, Kirby walked and Rangel was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.
That set the stage for Creel, whose game-winning single sparked a Sachse celebration.
The teams had a quick turnaround with a Saturday afternoon affair and this time it was Nathan Darden who starred on the mound. Darden went the distance, allowing only a run on four hits and striking out four. That offset a strong effort by Tyler Legacy starter Andrew Nick, who allowed just a pair of earned runs in seven innings.
The Mustangs grabbed the early lead in familiar fashion, with Creel singling, Tea moving him over with a bunt and Jesse Ponce plating the run on a ground out.
In the fourth, Chris Marcellus and Stanners singled and Cole Robertson followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
They picked up an insurance run in the sixth, as Ponce, Howard and Robertson reached to load the bases and Kirby picked up a run batted in to push it to 3-0.
The Raiders threatened in the bottom of the seventh, pushing across one run, but Sachse was able to escape without further damage to finish off the sweep.
