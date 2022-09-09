ROWLETT FOOTBALL JAMES OKOLO

Rowlett wide receiver James Okolo had 10 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough, as Naaman Forest rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to claim a 33-22 victory on Thursday at Williams Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Brad McClendon, bhmimages.com

Heading into Thursday’s 9-6A opener, Naaman Forest was considered to be one of the favorites to win the district championship, while Rowlett’s fortunes were far less certain.

But when the Eagles grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter, any of those preseason predictions could have been thrown out of the window.

