Rowlett wide receiver James Okolo had 10 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough, as Naaman Forest rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to claim a 33-22 victory on Thursday at Williams Stadium.
Heading into Thursday’s 9-6A opener, Naaman Forest was considered to be one of the favorites to win the district championship, while Rowlett’s fortunes were far less certain.
But when the Eagles grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter, any of those preseason predictions could have been thrown out of the window.
While Rowlett flashed its potential, the Rangers did what district title contenders do, as they made the plays they needed to down the stretch to capture a 33-22 victory on Thursday at Williams Stadium.
Naaman Forest notches its first overall win of the season, going to 1-2 and 1-0 in district, while the Eagles fall to 0-1 and 0-3.
Rowlett trailed by a touchdown late in the third quarter when it embarked on a 15-play, 80-yard drive.
Quarterback Andrew Ellison, who was pressed into duty after an injury to starter Harris Boyd, was solid all night, as he completed 15-of-25 passes for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Ellison kickstarted the drive when he found James Okolo, who had 10 catches for 125 yards, for a 21-yard gain.
In one critical juncture, Rowlett faced fourth-and-1 from the Ranger 41. The Eagles elected to go for it, but were flagged for a false start. They left the offense on the field and it paid off when Ellison went back to Okolo, this time for a 26-yard gain.
After two more completions, Rowlett went to the ground, as GerMyius Benson scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles attempted the extra point, but while it was no good, Naaman Forest was called for roughing the kicker. With the half-the-distance, Rowlett rolled the dice and converted when Benson got just enough to cross the goal line and it suddenly led 22-21 with 10:27 left in the game.
The Rangers responded with a methodical 12-play, 89-yard drive, with Ivan Garcia capping it by lunging into the end zone on a 13-yard run to regain the advantage at 27-22.
The Eagles continued to be aggressive on their next drive as they attempted to move back in front. It paid off on one fourth-down conversion, but the Naaman Forest defense was up to the challenge on the next, as the Rangers took over at the Rowlett 45 with 3:42 remaining.
In the final minutes, Naaman Forest’s Jason Flores delivered two of the biggest plays of the game.
Facing second-and-9, quarterback Deangelo Perales found Flores with a short pass to the left and he did the rest, barreling over one defender, side-stepping another and then tight-roping the sideline for the final 10 yards to complete a 44-yard touchdown that put the Rangers in control with a 33-22 lead with 2:42 left.
On the next play from scrimmage, with Rowlett trying to rally for the comeback, Flores made his presence known on the defensive side of the ball, as he intercepted a pass and nearly added another touchdown, returning it 49 yards to the Eagle 7-yard line, which allowed Naaman Forest to run out the clock and celebrate the win.
While Flores had five catches for 66 yards and a pair of scores, Dylan Turner actually led the Rangers for the night with seven receptions for 106 yards and a score.
Perales was an efficient 18-of-23 (78 percent) for 188 yards and the three touchdowns, while they got balance in the rushing attack from Isaiah Cunning, who had 21 carries for 100 yards and one score.
Early on, it was all Naaman Forest, as it opened the game on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock, with Cunning capping it with a 7-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, the Rangers defense made a big play as Dylan Stephens picked off a pass to set them up in Rowlett territory. Three plays later, Perales found Turner for a 22-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
While momentum was in Naaman Forest’s corner, the Eagles refused to panic.
After amassing only four total yards on its first two drives, Rowlett marched 69 yards in 10 plays, with Ellison finding Okolo for a 17-yard touchdown pass to slice the deficit to 14-7.
The Eagles forced a punt and the offense embarked on another long drive, with Ellison this time finding Isaac Loera for a 21-yard scoring strike to tie it up at 14-14 and that is the way it would remain into halftime.
Neither team could get on the scoreboard for much of the third quarter, until in a sign of foreshadowing, Perales completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Flores to give them a 21-14 lead.
Rowlett would respond with the 80-yard drive and two-point conversion to retake the lead, but it was Flores and the Rangers that made the big plays in the final minutes to open 9-6A play with a victory.
Rowlett vs. Naaman Forest Football
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
