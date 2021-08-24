Even watching DeSoto in pregame warm-ups, one could tell they were going to present quite the challenge on Tuesday.
Though it was just practice, DeSoto showed off its array of 6-0 athletic attackers, putting ball after ball straight down.
The start of the match proved it was no fluke, but during the early stages, the Rowlett defense was up to the challenge, providing a solid presence at the net and the backline was doing its job on the balls that got through.
That was a big reason the Eagles were able to open a 20-11 lead to put them on the precipice of taking the opening game.
But DeSoto turned the tide from there, as those attacks started to find holes, and they used a 14-2 run to take Game 1.
Rowlett still had its stretches where it hung right with its opponent, but in the end DeSoto was too much on this night as it claimed a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory at Rowlett High School.
The Eagles (6-9) had gotten off to just the start they wanted to. Aleyda Villarreal had an early kill, Reese Davison served with an ace and Alivia Cheatham followed with a pair of kills to help them open a 10-4 lead.
Just a freshman, Cheatham was one of the stars of the match for Rowlett with a team-high eight kills to go along with a pair of blocks.
DeSoto got kills from Hope Briggs and Dynasty Coe to pull to within two, but a nice play by Chyanne Bradford, coupled with a pair of DeSoto errors, gave momentum back to the Eagles and a kill from Cheatham and another DeSoto miscue gave them their largest lead at 20-11.
Unfortunately for Rowlett, that seemed to be a wake-up call for DeSoto.
Briggs, a 6-0 junior, had four kills and two blocks, Caitlin Shaw provided a couple of points, Adrianna Bacon served two aces and Ra’niya Brown added a pair of kills, including one on game point, to close out the 14-2 run that gave them the opening game, 25-23.
The early stages of Game 2 was a tight affair, with neither team able to open more than a two-point lead.
Cheatham continued her hot play for the Eagles with four kills and Bradford added a pair of points, while DeSoto countered with balance, getting kills from Coe, Shaw, Briggs and Brown to tie it at 13-13.
As in the first game, DeSoto started to take control in the later stages.
Brown had a kill and a block and Shaw added a smash to push out to a 16-13 lead. Rowlett hung close and was within 21-17, but DeSoto took advantage of a few errors and got another kill from Coe as they reeled off the final four points to claim a 25-17 win.
It looked as if DeSoto would run away with the third game, as Briggs, Brown and Coe continued to have their way at the net, through hitting and blocking, as they raced to a 14-5 lead.
The Eagles tried to hang around, getting points from Tyana Parker, Cheatham, Jenna Macatee and Demi Glenn, but DeSoto still held a commanding 17-8 lead.
Rowlett tried to flip the script from the opening game, reeling off a 9-3 run. Glenn and Bradford each had a pair of kills and Davison added another ace as they closed the gap to 20-17.
But DeSoto stemmed the tide, and a smash from Shaw made it 23-17.
The Eagles got a kill from Cheatham and an ace from Esbeidi Navarro to get back to within 23-19, but DeSoto got the serve back and a kill from Shaw, her 12th of the night, put the finishing touches on the 25-19 victory and the sweep.
Rowlett will return to action on Thursday to begin play in the South Oak Cliff Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.