A handful of golfers with local ties were in action at the 2019 Texas Women’s Open, which was held on Sunday through Tuesday at the Bridges at Firewheel in Garland.
Rowlett native Stormy Randazzo, an amateur and former district champion with the Eagles, made the final cut and finished in a tie for 48th place.
Randozzo opened with two rounds of 76 before closing with an 80 to finish with a total of 232 (+16).
Another Rowlett product, Madison DeWees, played the first two days but was unable to make the cut, with the same happening to Megan Kim of Garland.
Savannah Vilaubi of Downey, Calif., used a blistering 6-under 66 on the final day to finish with a total of 208 (72-70-66) to overtake The Woodlands’ Nicole Budnik (68-70-71—209) by one stroke to claim the championship.
The 54-hole stroke play event consisted of 144 professionals and amateurs competing for a $50,000 purse. The field played 36 holes before being cut to the low 50 scores and ties.
The Women’s Texas Open was played from 1935-1955 in Fort Worth and winners included Hall of Famers Babe Zaharius and Betsy Rawls. The event was revived in 2001 by the Northern Texas PGA and changed to the Texas Women’s Open.
