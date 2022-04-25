Sachse and Rowlett already knew they were heading to the softball playoffs, but they will be going in with momentum after each picked up victories in their regular season finales on Friday.
The Mustangs had already secured the second seed out of 9-6A and they rolled to a 27-0 run-rule win over South Garland to finish the district campaign with a 12-2 record.
Sachse left little doubt from the start, erupting for 16 runs in the opening frame.
Kayla Olthouse, Madison McClarity and Isabella Penk each logged an inning of work on the mound, combining to strike out six in a three-inning perfect game.
The Mustangs flexed their muscle at the plate.
McClarity was 1-of-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four runs batted in, while Olthouse went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Karleigh Dittrich homered and drove in three, Nevaeh Watkins also went deep, scored twice and plated two runs and Madison Trusty added three runs batted in.
The Eagles ended up in a tie for third place with Garland with 9-5 records after they posted a 9-1 win against Naaman Forest.
It took a while for Rowlett to shake the Rangers.
The Eagles pushed across a run in the bottom of the second, as Liliana Yerena walked, moved into scoring position on a base hit by Haleigh Aldridge and scored on a passed ball, and in the third, Riley Smith doubled and was driven in by Isabella Olade to make it 2-0.
Naaman Forest cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth, as Elizabeth Lazalde walked and was eventually driven in by Savanna Silveus.
But Rowlett pulled away from there.
In the bottom of the fifth, Riley Smith doubled, Charley Wilson walked and both came around to score on a base hit by Olade.
The Eagles added insurance in the sixth. Kailynn Johnson singled Zoriana Cooper walked and Kailei Goforth reached on a base hit to load the bases.
They would not stay there for long, as Wilson cleared them with a three-run double, Olade drove in a run and Beverly Brown added a RBI triple to make it a 9-1 game.
After Smith had logged the first four innings, striking out four, Catherine Snow came on to close it out, striking out three and not allowing a run in three innings of work.
Wylie completed an undefeated run to the 9-6A title, moving to 14-0 with a 10-0 blanking of Garland.
Though it did not impact the playoff race, Lakeview ended the season on a high note with a 11-1 win over North Garland.
The Patriots took the early lead on a RBI single by Kamari Pittman, but the Raiders tied it up in the top of the third, as Karina Eves singled, moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Vanessa Velasquez and scored on a base hit by Faith Lambert.
But Lakeview took control with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the frame.
With one out, Chloe Armstrong was hit by a pitch and Randi Mahan followed with a RBI double. After a base hit by Velasquez, Elsybel Pena singled home a run and Pittman added a two-run single.
The Patriots kept things going in the fifth, as Velasquez and Pittman drove in runs to put the run rule into effect.
The teams now turn their attention to 9-6A and the bi-district round of the playoffs, which get started on Thursday.
Rowlett, the fourth seed, will face a tough challenge against 10-6A champion Rockwall the No. 4 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, in a one-game playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall.
Sachse, the 9-6A runner-up, will face third-seeded Rockwall-Heath.
The Mustangs and Hawks will meet in Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sachse. Rockwall-Heath is at home for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, and if there is a third game, they will return to Rockwall-Heath at 11 a.m. Saturday.
As the fourth seed, out of 10-6A Horn draws a tough assignment in their opener when they take on 9-6A champion Wylie, the No. 8 team in the TGCA Class 6A state poll, who recently completed an undefeated run to their district championship.
The two teams will meet in the opener of a best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wylie High School. The second game shifts to the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex at 7 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wylie East.
The other bi-district match-up will feature Garland taking on Tyler Legacy.
The Owls will head east for Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Legacy. Garland will host the Raiders at 6 p.m. Friday for Game 2, with the third game, if needed, to be played 30 minutes after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.