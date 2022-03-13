After a brief postponement due to the inclement weather that hit the area on Friday, Sachse and Rowlett renewed their rivalry on Saturday.
Though the outcome would have no impact on their place in the standings, there was still momentum and bragging rights on the line.
For the second time this season, it was the Mustangs who came out on top, completing a sweep of the head-to-head-meetings with a 3-0 victory.
Sachse (12-2-0, 36 points) will be the second seed when the playoffs get started on Mar. 25-26, while the Eagles (9-4-1, 28) will be the third seed out of 9-6A.
Wylie (14-0-0, 42), who is No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, completed a perfect run to the district championship with a 6-0 victory over South Garland.
Morgan Brown and Mia Narvaez each tallied a pair of goals, Becca Windrum and Emma Yosten found the back of the net, Myah Evans provided three assists and Averi Ferguson also set up a score.
Lakeview (6-5-3, 24), who will be the fourth seed in the playoffs, closed the regular season on a high note with a shootout victory over Naaman Forest (5-7-2, 17).
The Rangers got two goals from Amy Perez and a goal and an assist from Mashala Williams, but the Patriots were able to prevail in penalties.
Though the playoffs will not get started for almost two weeks, the first-round match-ups are already set.
Lakeview will take on 10-6A champion Rockwall, who secured the district title with a win over Horn in its regular season finale.
That leaves Rowlett to take on the Jaguars in the bi-district round, with Sachse squaring off with Rockwall-Heath and Wylie drawing a first-round date with Tyler Legacy.
In the previous rounds of matches, Wylie had remained undefeated with a 6-0 victory over North Garland.
Sachse secured the second seed after rolling to a 9-0 blanking of South Garland.
Rowlett entered the night with a chance to force a tie for second place with the Mustangs, but fourth-place Lakeview had its own plan, as the Patriots were able to claim a shootout victory over the Eagles.
Rowlett grabbed the lead when Trinity Egerton scored off an assist from Izzy Robertson, but Lakeview netted the equalizer on a goal from Maria Reyes and with a standout effort in net by keeper Elysa Apen, was able to pick up two points with the shootout win.
Though out of the playoff picture, Naaman Forest moved into sole possession of fifth place after its 3-0 blanking of Garland.
Vanessa Ruiz, who had a big night, got things started with a goal off an assist from Mashala Williams to take a 1-0 lead.
Ruiz tallied her second of the night off a feed from Aurora Wilk and Ruiz then assisted on a goal by Andrea Barajas to make it 3-0.
That would be plenty for keeper Paige Elliott and the Naaman Forest defense as they posted the shutout.
