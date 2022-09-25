The Rowlett volleyball team has one of the proudest traditions of any athletic program in Garland ISD.
The Eagles missed the playoffs in their inaugural season in 1996, but the following year, put together one of the most impressive streaks in GISD history.
Rowlett qualified for the postseason in 1997, starting a Garland ISD-record string of 23 consecutive playoff appearances.
Along the way, the Eagles captured at least a share of three district championships and advanced to the regional quarterfinals five times.
But a strange thing happened in 2020, as Rowlett had that streak snapped.
Senior Madeline was a member of that squad, and her and her teammates were determined not to let it happen again.
Last season, the Eagles finished in a three-way tie for fourth place, and a two-match playoff was held to determine whose season would continue.
Rowlett rose to the occasion when it needed to most, defeating Naaman Forest and Lakeview on consecutive nights to earn a return trip to the postseason.
This year, Levvis and the Eagles are determined to start a new streak, and they took two big steps toward doing that this week.
On Tuesday, they picked up a solid 25-9, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11 win over Lakeview, and then on Friday, they were able to outlast Garland in a 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-12 victory that allowed them to take over sole possession of fourth place heading into the second half of district play.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Levvis talks about how she got into the sport, what it means to be a senior leader at a traditionally successful program, and what the future holds this season for the Eagles.
SLM: Rowlett is in the thick of the playoff race once again. How do you feel the team has been playing since the start of district play?
ML: The team has been playing very well since the start of district play. We have been in the gym and the weight room getting in the work to make us better, and have been proving people wrong. Also our fan base is very supportive, and it makes the gym environment more fun.
SLM: You have been the key part of the team since you joined the program. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the past four years?
ML: The past four years I have definitely grown a lot, with having a different team each year and having to learn how to play with the new teammates and not only that but learning how to bond with them as a family on and off the court. It has for sure shaped me into becoming a better leader, teammate, and captain for our program.
SLM: Now as a senior, you have younger players looking up to you. How do you describe yourself as a leader?
ML: I am always vocal and pushing the program to go the extra mile. This either means making sure we stay connected or encouraging them when they need the help. I am always holding the girls accountable on and off the court, this could be by helping them keep their grades up, or even doing community service with them. No matter what, I am always there for my teammates.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player?
ML: I would describe myself as a selfless, hard working leader, always striving to get better every day by having fun on the court, in practice, and team bonding.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport? ML: I have been playing volleyball for 11 years, and I started playing because my mom started coaching a team plus my best friends were on the team and I wanted to try it out. Once I started playing rec ball I fell in love with the sport and it's been amazing since and I will never looked back.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to volleyball?
ML: I have played basketball and softball just to try them out for the fun of it. It helped me become the person and leader I am today because it set me up to learn how to be a stronger teammate.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
ML: My biggest influences certainly have to be my Mom and Dad. They push me to be the best person I can be. I wouldn't be able to play volleyball if it wasn't for them. I would also say that Coach Moss is also one of my biggest influences because she is the reason why I have so much leadership, am able to get out of my comfort zone, and she played a role in creating the player I am today!
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations has the team set for this season?
ML: The goals and expectations that the team has for this season is for sure to go to playoffs, but not only that but to be better than we were last year. We have high expectations because our program is one that many seek to be a part of. Our culture has high standards in excelling the future of girls athletics through the game of volleyball.
