RICHARDSON—Few who arrived at the Berkner High School gymnasium on Tuesday expected it to be an early night.
Not the players, not the coaches and not the fans.
After all, Sachse and Rockwall appeared to be about as evenly-matched as a pair of teams could be and that certainly played out on the court over two-and-a-half hours of back-and-forth action.
It was a match that followed a similar script as last year’s third-round clash that saw the Mustangs outlast the Yellowjackets in five games.
The one notable change in the story line on Tuesday was the team that walked off the court the winner, as Rockwall was able to avenge that defeat and pull out a 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 victory in front of a raucous crowd in a Class 6A Region II quarterfinal match at Berkner.
The Yellowjackets (27-16) advance to the Class 6A Region II tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Panther Activity Center in Lufkin, while the Mustangs finish the season with a 35-11 record.
Both teams had rolled to undefeated district championships and had encountered little resistance through the first two rounds of the playoffs, but this one was destined to go down to the wire.
With the season on the line after Sachse had forced a fifth set, it was Rockwall who got off to a quick start, using a pair of kills from Becca Kelley, a block from Kiki Carrasco and a kill and a block from Harley Krause to open a 8-3 lead.
The Mustangs refused to go away, getting kills from Hallie Hanks, Macy Taylor and Favor Anyanwu, and then Anyanwu added a block to close to within 9-7.
While Rockwall got several strong performances from different players, when it needed a point, it knew were to go.
Kelley, who has committed to continue her career at the University of Oregon, finished the night with 30 kills and many of them came at key moments.
That was the case in Game 5, when she delivered kills on four of five points to put the Yellowjackets on the cusp of advancing with a 13-8 lead.
Closing it out would again not be easy, as down 14-8, Sachse fought off three match points.
But they could not stave off a fourth, as at the end of another long rally, Krause hammered home the match-clinching point to set off the Rockwall celebration.
The opening game had set the tone for the rest of the night, as neither team led by more than two points for a bulk of the set.
Anyanwu, Taylor and Kaelynn Sims got off to quick starts for the Mustangs, with the Yellowjackets countering with Kelley and Claire Lowrey.
After trading points, Rockwall got a 6-1 run in the latter stages, with Ava Weigand tallying two kills and a block, and a smash from Kelley opened a 21-15 lead.
The Mustangs battled back to 24-23 after a block by Abigail Jesmer, but in a moment of foreshadowing, Krause found an open spot down the line to close out the 25-23 opening-game win.
Sachse responded in the second set, as it never trailed en route to evening the match at one game each.
Sims and Anyanwu led the charge, combining for seven kills as the Mustangs built a 18-11 advantage.
Sachse was able to keep the Yellowjackets at arm’s length from there, as Anyanwu added two more kills down the stretch as they finished it off, 25-17.
It was Rockwall who got off strong in the third game, building a comfortable cushion and then fighting off any comeback attempt.
Kelley was on fire in the game, accounting for eight kills, including on four of the Yellowjackets’ final five points as they claimed the 25-16 victory to take a two-sets-to-one lead.
With their backs against the wall, Sims and Hanks each recorded a pair of kills and Anyanwu had a kill and a block back-to-back to give Sachse a 9-4 lead in Game 4.
Rockwall rallied to cut it to 10-8, but that is when Taylor took over.
The senior tallied nine of her 18 kills in the fourth game, and she had three smashes and a block to push the lead back to 13-9.
The Mustangs got a nice boost off the bench from Tanniah Jones, who came in and delivered a pair of kills, but down the stretch it was Taylor, came through with point after point and Sachse held off a late charge to close out the 25-23 win to send it to a decisive set.
Both teams had reasons for optimism and had large, loud crowds on their side, but it was Rockwall who was able to land the early blow in the fifth game and it was able to go on to punch its ticket to the regional tournament.
