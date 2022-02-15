Sachse and Sunnyvale entered the girls basketball playoffs with impressive resumes and state rankings to back them up.
But the slate was wiped clean this week with the start of the playoffs and both the Mustangs and Raiders realize there is no margin for error.
Coming off an undefeated run to the 9-6A championship, Sachse drew fourth-seeded Skyline, and while the underdogs hung around until the end, it was the Mustangs who were able to claim a 64-49 victory on Monday in a bi-district playoff game at North Forney High School.
Sachse (23-8) advances to the area finals where it will take on the winner of Tuesday’s Cedar Hill/Killeen Harker Heights contest later this week at a time and place to be determined.
The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 21 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, took an early lead and built it into a 29-21 halftime advantage.
Skyline refused to go away, but while it hung around, Sachse kept them at arm’s length, pushing the advantage to 45-33 at the end of three quarters and then scoring 19 points in the fourth to secure the final 15-point margin.
Fresh off a big final week of the regular season, Crislyn Rose stayed hot, pouring in a game-high 28 points for the Mustangs. Neenah George was also in double figures with 13 points and Londyn Oliphant and Charish Thompson each added eight.
Sunnyvale, the No. 7 team in the TABC Class 4A state poll, has a strong history of postseason success, highlighted by capturing the state championship in 2015.
The top-seeded Raiders took step one toward another playoff run on Monday, holding off Van for a 42-30 victory in a bi-district playoff game at Kaufman High School.
Sunnyvale (27-6) advances to the area round where it will take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between Brownsboro and Kaufman.
The Raiders put the defensive clamps on Van early on, holding them to just four points in the opening quarter and went into the locker room with a 19-12 halftime lead.
Sunnyvale pushed the advantage to 31-19 at the end of three quarters and maintained that 12-point cushion until the end.
Takoya Stallings led the Raiders with 18 points, with Brinley Andrews and Micah Russell each adding seven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.