Rowlett entered Thursday’s game against Naaman Forest knowing the playoff implications that were at stake.
The Eagles will likely walk away from the night wondering what might have been.
Rowlett forced six turnovers, leading to a number of good opportunities, but was unable to cash them into enough points, and the Rangers got their ground game going in the second half to claim a 28-13 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Naaman Forest secures a playoff berth with the victory, improving to 4-1 in 9-6A play, while the Eagles drop to 2-3 in district and 2-6 overall.
Rowlett’s takeaways included an interception and five fumble recoveries, three of which were recovered by lineman JaCory Brown.
That helped flip the field and allow the Eagles to spend nine drives in Naaman Forest territory only to come away with just 13 points.
Rowlett had a halftime lead turn into a 21-10 deficit at the end of three quarters, but saw a 73-yard drive culminate in a 23-yard field goal by Jacob Martin to make it a one-score game at 21-13 with 11:03 left.
The momentum carried over to the other side of the ball, as the Rangers coughed the ball up on the next play, with Brown making the recovery at the Naaman Forest 27.
The Eagles moved into the red zone, but came away with nothing after a missed field goal.
The next drive followed a familiar script, with Rowlett recovering a Naaman Forest fumble only to get derailed by a big penalty that led to it turning the ball over on downs.
Naaman Forest running back Kingsley Bennett had put the ball on the turf a couple of times himself, but the Rangers turned to him to put the game away and the senior responded.
After being held to 53 yards in the first half, Bennett and the offensive line got it going in the second, and with the Eagles desperately trying for another turnover or a stop, he broke through the line and raced 48 yards for a touchdown--his third of the night--to make it 28-13 with just 2:37 left.
Rowlett’s next drive would also end on a failed fourth-down attempt with 1:10 left and Naaman Forest was able to run out the clock to close out the victory.
The Eagles had gotten the ball to start the game and offered up a different look than in recent weeks, as quarterback Harris Boyd returned to the field for the first time since the season opener.
Boyd, who threw for 247 yards in his return, completed his first three passes as Rowlett quickly moved into Ranger territory, but the offense was also trying to get back on the same page, and Naaman Forest took advantage when Roman Williams read the play, intercepted the pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than three minutes in.
The defenses controlled much of the first half and yards were hard to come by, but the Eagles were able to strike late in the opening quarter when a fumble recovery by Brown led to a 40-yard field goal by Jacob Martin to close to within 7-3.
Naaman Forest was on the verge of finding the end zone in the middle of the second quarter when Rowlett forced a fumble that Brown came away with at the 3-yard line.
The Eagles then embarked on the best of the drive of the game, moving 97 yards in 10 plays, with Boyd finding Corey Kirkling on a 14-yard touchdown pass to take a 10-7 lead with 2:26 left in the first half.
It stayed that way until halftime and Rowlett had the momentum coming out of the locker room, but the Rangers seized it in the third quarter.
Naaman Forest got the ball first and this time, it held on to the ball. The result was a 11-play, 74-yard drive, with Bennett scoring on a 6-yard run to regain the advantage at 13-10.
Disaster struck for the Eagles on their next drive, as not only did a holding penalty wipe out a long pass play, the call was holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety that made it 15-10.
With momentum firmly on their side, the Rangers kept rolling, as Bennett, who rushed for 166 of his 219 yards in the second half, spun into the end zone on a 10-yard run to extend the lead to 21-10 late in the third quarter.
Rowlett made it a one-score game early in the fourth and while it had its chances down the stretch, Naaman Forest had answers of its own to make big plays and preserve the win.
