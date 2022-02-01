Basketball is often a game of momentum swings and Tuesday’s 9-6A girls basketball tilt between Rowlett and Naaman Forest was a good example of that.
In a contest heavy with playoff implications, the Eagles and Rangers traded big runs, but in the end, it was Rowlett that landed the decisive punch, reeling off 19 consecutive points in the third quarter to allow it to rally for a 43-36 victory at Naaman Forest High School.
The Eagles improve to 7-4 in district play and secure their spot in the playoffs.
The Rangers (5-7) were battling for their playoff lives and they played like it in the beginning.
After Rowlett opened the scoring with a bucket from Jordan Myers, it would not score again until the final seconds of the first quarter.
Naaman Forest, meanwhile, put together a 14-0 spurt.
The Rangers took advantage of their size advantage on the interior to create a number of good scoring opportunities.
Jada Hall, Mercy Wamet and Kaylyn Minor combined to score 12 points, a majority of which came on putbacks and layups and Taylor Lollie added a basket to give Naaman Forest a 14-2 lead.
The Eagles appeared to right the ship when Lyndi Bryan beat the buzzer for a layup at the end of the opening frame and they opened the second quarter with a 3-ponter from Emma Rumore and a bucket from Riana Carter to close to within 14-9, but the Rangers came right back.
Kaylee Bennett knocked down a 3-pointer and Minor, who finished the game with 17 points and 14 rebounds, tallied five straight points to give Naaman Forest its biggest lead of the night at 22-9 midway through the second quarter.
Rowlett had managed only four field goals through the first 13 minutes, but its cold spell would not last all night.
Myers and Hailey Hicks knocked down jumpers, Alana Carr hit a pair of free throws and Hicks drained a trey as part of a 10-2 run that closed the gap to 24-19 at halftime.
Bennett made a 15-footer to open the second half to give the Rangers a 26-19 advantage but the rest of the third quarter belonged to the Eagles.
The Rowlett defense stepped up its efforts, forcing 11 turnovers, many of which led to easy scoring opportunities on the other end.
Myers and Hicks hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Hicks then followed her own shot or a putback to give the Eagles a 28-26 lead, their first since it was 2-0.
Rowlett was far from finished, as Carter fed Rumore for a layup on the fast break, Rumore then knocked down a 3-pointer and Myers and Bryan added jumpers and it was suddenly 38-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
The scoring cooled off at the start of the final frame, as neither team made a field goal through the first four minutes.
Naaman Forest made it a single-digit game on a putback by Minor, but Myers and Rumore came right back with layups for the Eagles.
Minor continued to be a presence inside and her basket made it 43-36 with a little more than a minute remaining, but Rowlett was able to maintain possession against Naaman Forest’s pressure defense and run out the clock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.