The Rowlett and Sachse basketball teams endured some ups and downs over the weekend while competing at the Curtis Culwell Invitational.
The Mustang girls were the lone team to advance to the championship bracket, opening the tournament with a 55-23 victory over Mesquite on Thursday.
Sachse got off to a torrid start, outscoring the Skeeters 18-0 in the opening quarter and they led 23-4 at halftime. The Mustangs made sure there would be no second-half comeback, outscoring Mesquite 32-19 during the final two quarters.
Neenah George and Crislyn Rose each had 14 points to pace Sachse, with Londyn Oliphant also in double figures with 10, while Azhia Young and Kayloni Smolley each tallied seven points for the Skeeters.
The Mustangs’ hopes of a tournament championship were derailed, though, in the second round on Friday in a 35-31 loss to eventual runner-up Highland Park.
The Scots slowed the pace in the opening half and were able to push out to a 21-12 halftime lead.
Sachse turned things around in the third quarter, using a 13-4 run to tie it up, but Highland Park was able to do enough in the final frame to pull out the four-point win.
Charish Thompson led the Mustangs with eight points, George had six and Rose and Criselle Mendoza each chipped in with five.
The Mustangs closed the event on a high note on Saturday, finishing fifth overall after a 54-33 victory against Richardson. The Mustangs raced to a 28-10 halftime lead and were able to put it in cruise control from there.
The Rowlett girls shook off an opening loss to advance to the consolation championship game, but fell short in a 61-45 setback to Mesquite on Saturday.
The Skeeters led 9-6 after one quarter, but the difference in the game was in the second, when Mesquite reeled off a 22-6 run to open a 31-12 halftime advantage.
The Eagles played much better in the second half, and in fact, outscored the Skeeters 33-30, but the halftime deficit proved to be too large to overcome.
Cori Brown led Mesquite with 13 points, followed by Kayriona Brown with 12, Sanaa Darensburg with 10 and Zoe Brown with eight.
Rowlett got 10 points from Emma Rumore and nine each from Kristyn Galloway, Jordan Myers and Riana Carter.
Earlier on Saturday, the Eagles had advanced to the consolation finals after a 37-24 win over Lakeview.
Rowlett held the Patriots to eight points or less in every quarter, with the biggest run coming in the second, when they outscored them 11-4 to take a 21-12 halftime lead.
Carter had a big game with 16 points, with Makayla Johnson chipping in with five.
The Eagles had opened the tournament on Thursday with a 59-17 loss to Wylie East.
It was a tough night for Rowlett, who trailed 25-12 at halftime and were then outscored 23-0 in the third quarter. Hailey Hicks scored eight points for the Eagles, but no other player had more than two.
The Eagles bounced back on Friday, rolling over district rival North Garland in a 61-20 victory.
In a reversal of the previous day, Rowlett outscored the Raiders 18-0 in the opening quarter and raced to a 35-7 halftime lead en route to the easy win.
Myers paced the offense with 22 points, with Rumore adding eight and Galloway and Jayda Scaife each chipping in with six.
The Rowlett and Sachse boys each posted 1-2 records at the tournament.
The Eagles got started on Thursday on a sour note with a 91-39 loss to eventual runner-up Allen.
Allen jumped on Rowlett from the onset with a 21-5 run and stretched the advantage to 48-11 by halftime.
The Eagles were knocked out of the consolation bracket on Friday after a 62-45 loss to Irving MacArthur.
Rowlett actually led by two after one quarter, but were outscored 14-2 in the second. The Eagles were still hanging around, down 44-35 at the end of three quarters, but MacArthur was able to pull away from there.
Rowlett got 12 points from Cedric Johnson, eight from Matthew Ellis and six each from Kenny Jackson and DeShon Harris.
The Eagles closed the event on a high note, edging out a 41-38 win over Tyler Legacy.
Rowlett trailed by 10 after one quarter, but used a 13-3 run in the second to tie it up at 18-18 at halftime. The Eagles moved out to a 30-26 lead at the end of three quarters and were able to hold on until the end behind 11 points from Jeremiah Evans, seven from Chika Elongonye and six from Ellis.
The Mustangs were knocked into the consolation bracket on Thursday after a 61-48 loss to Horn.
Both teams started slowly, with the game tied at 6-6 after one quarter, but the Jaguars got going in the second, outscoring Sachse 21-11 to open a double-digit lead.
The Mustangs came out firing in the third quarter, to cut the deficit to one heading to the fourth, but Horn doubled them up, 24-12, in the final frame to claim the victory.
Yai Koinyang had 20 points for the Jaguars to lead all scorers, with Sean Moning also in double figures with 14. Sachse got a balanced effort, with Trey Wright tallying 11 points, Chase Upton scoring eight and Andrew Dunnam and Cade Cole each adding seven.
The Mustangs advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 67-22 rout of Pearce on Friday.
Sachse’s defense stifled Pearce, holding them to seven points or less in every quarter. The Mustangs led 27-13 at halftime, pushed the advantage to 20 at the end of three quarters and finished the game in style with a 22-4 run.
R.J. Chatman scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Zach Moore with 11 and nine each from Wright, Keyven Lewis and Dunnam.
Sachse was knocked out of the tournament on Saturday with a narrow 58-56 loss to Little Elm.
The Mustangs led 31-29 at halftime, but the Lobos surged in the third quarter to take a four-point advantage.
Sachse hung close until the end behind 30 points from Chatman, but were unable to complete the comeback.
