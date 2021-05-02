Sachse has been a perennial playoff team in recent years, qualifying for the postseason in 15 of the last 16 years, including a run of 13 appearances in a row.
However, the Mustangs had only advanced to the area round once since 2012 and that was three years ago.
Sachse remedied that on Saturday, posting a 6-2 victory over Tyler Legacy to complete a sweep of its Class 6A bi-district best-of-3 series at Wylie East High School.
The Mustangs (22-7-1) move on to the area finals where they will meet Bryan next week at a time and place to be determined.
Sachse did all its offensive damage in the first two innings, including a four-run first.
Madison McClarity, who was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, got things going. Following a base hit by Nya Brown, McClarity belted a two-run home run to stake the Mustangs to a lead they would not relinquish.
Sachse was not quite done, as Kayla Olthouse delivered a RBI triple and then came around to score to make it 4-0.
The Mustangs went back to work in bottom of the second inning, with Nevaeh Watkins singling home a run and McClarity doubling in another to push the advantage to 6-0.
That would be enough for McClarity, who pitched six strong innings to pick up the win. Olthouse came on in relief to set the Raiders down in order in the seventh to complete the sweep.
It was Olthouse who took the mound in the opener on Friday in Whitehouse, and was dominant as Sachse rolled to a 9-0 victory.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Tyler Legacy’s home field, but was moved to Whitehouse due to inclement weather.
There were further complications because Whitehouse was already hosting another playoff series that ended up being extended to three games, meaning the Mustangs and Raiders did not get underway until almost 10:30 p.m.
The wait had no effect on Olthouse, who struck out 14 and allowed only one hit in the complete-game effort.
She got plenty of support from the offense, who strung together a pair of big innings.
The game was actually scoreless after two before Sachse struck for four runs in the top of the third.
Watkins doubled home a run and Kelsea Flores delivered the big blow with a two-run triple.
The Mustangs added some insurance with a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh, with McClarity providing a RBI double and Olthouse following with a two-run triple.
Watkins was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and one batted in, Nya Brown scored twice and recorded four stolen bases and McClarity also had a pair of runs and a RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.