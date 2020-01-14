Sachse took on Lakeview in the most anticipated game of the first half of the 10-6A season on Saturday.
The Mustangs passed the test with flying colors, dominating defensively in a 36-19 victory.
Sachse showed no letdown on Tuesday, as they scored the first 35 points of the game en route to a 72-19 win over South Garland.
The Mustangs improved to 6-0 in 10-6A and extend their Garland ISD record to 61 district victories in a row.
The game against Lakeview was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to inclement weather, was moved back to Saturday night.
The first meeting between the two teams last month in the finals of the Curtis Culwell Invitational saw the Patriots push Sachse before the Mustangs ultimately prevailed, 46-43.
It was all Sachse in the second encounter, as they held Lakeview to six points or less in three of the four quarters as they cruised to the win.
“We wanted to key on some of the things they do really well and I think they rebound really well, especially offensive boards, so we did a really good job of that. The two post girls who we really wanted to focus on did not have any offensive rebounds, so that was big for us,” Sachse head coach Donna McCullough said. “Offensively, we didn’t do as well as we would have liked, but the defense was there and I thought we prepared very well for them.”
That effort carried over into Tuesday against an undermanned South Garland team.
To say the Mustangs were dominant from the start would be an understatement, as they rattled off the first 35 points of the game.
Tia Harvey scored off the opening tip with a layup, Elizabeth Woods scored inside, Adhel Tac hit a pair of free throws and Harvey added another bucket for a quick 8-0 lead.
Tac scored 14 points in the opening frame, using an assortment of inside moves and putbacks that South Garland had no answer for.
The Sachse defense did its job at the other end forcing seven turnovers and holding the Colonels to 0-of-8 shooting from the field as they took a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
The run was not quite over, as Shanyais Rose, who matched Tac with a game-high 17 points, scored the first seven points of the second as the lead swelled to 35-0.
After 10-plus minutes without a point, Kandace Sutton finally broke the stalemate with a three-point play to get South Garland on the board.
Despite the deficit, the Colonels kept battling, but a bucket from Woods and two short jumpers by Anderson Forthman gave the Mustangs a 41-7 lead heading into halftime.
The second half was more of a formality than anything else, but Sachse maintained its defensive intensity, allowing only four field goals in the game, three of which came in the fourth quarter.
The offense still had plenty left in the tank, as well, as Crislyn Rose scored all seven of her points in the second half, and players such as Morgan Mundy, Keegan Buller and Criselle Mendoza also contributed down the stretch as the Mustangs finished off the win.
The Mustangs now turn their attention to their rivalry game with Rowlett on Friday. That one is always big, but Sachse is also thinking about the big picture and what they need to do as they move forward not just for Friday, but beyond.
“We have to get better. Offensively, we have to put some more points on the board, we’re doing a great job, I think, defensively keeping everybody else’s scores down, but we want to find some more offensive production,” McCullough said. “We can be better offensively and then defensively, just keep working on sticking to the game plan, doing your job, playing your role and stepping in when it is your time to do that.”
