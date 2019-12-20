Sachse entered Friday having won 56 district games in a row.
It took the Mustangs only eight minutes to essentially assure themselves that streak would continue.
Sachse opened the game on a 25-3 run and as it turned out, that point total would have stood up until the end as they ran their winning streak to 57 in a row with a 60-16 victory over Naaman Forest at Sachse High School.
The Mustangs improve to 13-4 overall and 2-0 in 10-6A, which puts them in a three-way tie for first place with Rowlett and Lakeview heading into the Christmas break.
The game was basically over after a first quarter that saw Sachse score the first nine points of the frame, as well as the last 13 to open a 25-3 lead.
The Mustangs forced eight of Naaman Forest’s 26 turnovers, dominated the glass as they would all night and knocked down 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) from the floor in the first quarter.
Crislyn Rose and Elizabeth Woods converted layups, Rose knocked down a baseline jumper and Adhel Tac, who was recognized before the game for surpassing the 1,000-point mark in her career, added to that total to make it 9-0 less than three minutes in.
The Rangers finally broke through on a bucket from Chael Harris, but it would be another seven minutes before they hit another field goal.
Sachse patiently and efficiently executed its offense, getting inside two inside baskets from Woods, layups from Brianna Salazar, Tac and Tia Harvey and a 3-pointer by Morgan Mundy in the 13-0 spurt to push the lead to 22.
There was no dropoff in intensity on the defensive side of the court, where the Mustangs allowed only five field goals and held the Rangers to 15.6 percent shooting (5-of-32) for the game.
Naaman Forest’s Gabby Robinson is one of the most dangerous scorers in the district and hinted at getting hot when she knocked down a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, but Sachse had an immediate answer.
Keegan Buller hit a pair of free throws, Tac converted a putback, Salazar turned a steal into a coast-to-coast layup and Rose hit a layup as part of a 9-0 run to take a 39-8 lead into halftime.
That 9-0 surge was the start of a 22-0 run that continued into the third quarter. Woods had a putback, Salazar scored four quick points, Harvey converted a layup and hit a 8-footer and Sierra Douglas sank two from the line as the lead swelled to 52-8 with 4:34 just left in the third quarter.
Sachse’s offense slowed from there, as they preferred to run some clock and get some different players some playing time.
That did not affect the defense, as the Mustangs finished the game allowing only two field goals in the final 18 minutes.
Woods had a team-high 13 points and six rebounds, Tac recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards and Salazar and Harvey each added eight.
Sachse does not return to 10-6A play until Jan. 3 but will stay busy during the holidays and get a good idea where it stands against one of the toughest fields in the state at the Sandra Meadows Classic on Dec. 26-28.
