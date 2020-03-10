Sachse has ruled the district for the last few years and the dominance continued this season.

The Mustangs won their fifth consecutive 10-6A championship and once again did so in perfect fashion, extending their district winning streak to 69 games in a row.

Therefore it is very little surprise that Sachse captured the lion’s share of the acclaim on the all-district team, where they earned four of the five superlative awards and had four other players recognized.

Senior Adhel Tac was voted as the 10-6A most valuable player. The TCU-signee averaged 12.2 points on 57 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Senior Tia Harvey, who signed with Little Rock, was tabbed the offensive player of the year, but she did much more than that, recording 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per contest.

Freshman Crislyn Rose made an immediate impact and was tabbed the newcomer of the year. Rose scored 7.8 points per game with a team-best 33 3-pointers, while also averaging 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

Donna McCullough was honored as the 10-6A coach of the year, as she guided the Mustangs to the playoffs for the 12th time and claimed their seventh district championship.

Junior Elizabeth Woods was named to the first team, as she registered 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Junior Brianna Salazar was pressed into the fire when starting point guard Jayla Brooks was lost for the season with an injury and she responded by earning second-team honors.

Junior Sierra Douglas and freshman Journee Chambers were honorable mention selections.

Rowlett returned to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and was rewarded with eight spots on the all-district team.

Senior Madilyn Rodriguez and sophomore Nevaeh Zavala were first-team selections.

Rodriguez averaged 10.2 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She was also one of the team’s best defenders with 2.0 steals per game while taking a team-best 39 charges.

Zavala recorded a team-high 13.5 points with 6.0 rebounds per contest and also led the Eagles with 26 blocked shots.

Rowlett landed a trio of players on the second team. Senior Reagan Warren (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 spg) did a little of everything for the Eagles, junior Taiyana Pitts averaged 2.7 assists from her point guard position and senior Ryllie Booker was a contributor in all phases of the game.

Junior Mallorie Miller, who led the team with 33 3-pointers, was named honorable mention along with sophomores Kendall Miles and Jordan Myers.

Lakeview was the district runner-up, going 12-2 with the lone two blemishes being losses to Sachse.

Sophomore Carleece Gates, last year’s newcomer of the year, earned 10-6A defensive player of the year honors. Gates is one of five Patriots recognized who should return next season.

Lakeview had two first-team selections in senior Jaliya Sharp and junior Sana’a Baker, while juniors Alexis Gie, Aja Scott and Taliyah Harris were named to the second team.

Wylie finished in a tie for third with Rowlett and was represented by seniors Peyton Rush and Alyssa Sullivan on the first team and juniors Sianne Hill and Bailey Harris on the second team.

Naaman Forest also had a player selected to the first team with senior Gabrielle Robinson, while senior Shamrin Shaw made the second team.

Rounding out the second-team selections are South Garland senior Vanessa Wharton, Garland senior Ruth Ajayi and junior Xyllize Harrison and North Garland seniors Tyvionna Williams and Asia Johnson.

10-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Adhel Tac   Sr.     Sachse

Offensive Player of the Year

Tia Harvey Sr.     Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year

Carleece Gates      So.    Lakeview

Newcomer of the Year

Crislyn Rose        Fr.     Sachse

Coach of the Year

Donna McCullough                 Sachse

First Team

Elizabeth Woods  Jr.      Sachse

Nevaeh Zavala     Jr.      Rowlett

Madilyn Rodriguez        Sr.     Rowlett

Sana’a Baker       Jr.      Lakeview

Jaliya Sharp         Sr.     Lakeview

Gabrielle Robinson        Sr.     Naaman Forest

Peyton Rush         Sr.     Wylie

Alyssa Sullivan    Sr.     Wylie

Second Team

Brianna Salazar    Jr.      Sachse

Reagan Warren    Sr.     Rowlett

Taiyana Pitts        Jr.      Rowlett

Ryllie Booker       Sr.     Rowlett

Alexis Gie   Jr.      Lakeview

Aja Scott    Jr.      Lakeview

Taliyah Harris      Jr.      Lakeview

Xyllize Harrison   Jr.      Garland

Ruth Ajayi  Sr.     Garland

Vanessa Wharton Sr.     South Garland

Tyvionna Williams        Sr.     North Garland

Asia Johnson       Sr.     North Garland

Shamrin Shaw      Sr.     Naaman Forest

Sianne Hill  Jr.      Wylie

Bailey Harris        Jr.      Wylie

Honorable Mention

Sierra Douglas     Sachse

Journee Chambers         Sachse

Mallorie Miller     Rowlett

Kendall Miles       Rowlett

Jordan Myers       Rowlett

Raelen Augusta    Lakeview

Bria Mitchell        Lakeview

Chamari Minniweather  Lakeview

Ambroy’sa Conley        Garland

Cynthia Onyekwe Garland

Rania Emeir         Garland

Xaria Harrison     Garland

Krysten Jackson   North Garland

Morgan Ross        North Garland

Makelia Barrett-King     North Garland

Kourtney Jones    Naaman Forest

Kandace Sutton    South Garland

Macy Sisco Wylie

Lyna Nwachukwu          Wylie

Academic All-District

Sierra Douglas     Sachse

Adhel Tac   Sachse

Jolie Cowie Sachse

Tsion Yigletu       Sachse

Hiya Gohel Sachse

Morgan Mundy    Sachse

Keegan Buller       Sachse

Jayla Brooks        Sachse

Elizabeth Woods  Sachse

Criselle Mendoza  Sachse

Kendall Miles       Rowlett

Nevaeh Zavala     Rowlett

Madilyn Rodriguez        Rowlett

Hannah Rumore   Rowlett

Reagan Warren    Rowlett

Ambroy’sa Conley        Garland

Ruth Ajayi  Garland

Cynthia Onyekwe Garland

Kayla Mentee       Garland

Xaria Harrison     Garland

Rona Dusabe        Garland

Bridget Osas        Garland

Kourtney Jones    Naaman Forest

Gabby Robinson  Naaman Forest

Kristina Ibeh        Naaman Forest

Debora Onadeko  North Garland

Cynthia Ogueri     North Garland

Makelia Barrett-King     North Garland

Morgan Ross        North Garland

Peyton Rush         Wylie

Allyssa Sullivan   Wylie

Megan Shehane    Wylie

Macy Sisco Wylie

Kylee Smith         Wylie

Sianne Hill  Wylie

Bailey Harris        Wylie

Ding Kir     Wylie

Mikaylee Morton Wylie

Caia McCormick  Wylie

Lynn Nwachukwu         Wylie

