Sachse has ruled the district for the last few years and the dominance continued this season.
The Mustangs won their fifth consecutive 10-6A championship and once again did so in perfect fashion, extending their district winning streak to 69 games in a row.
Therefore it is very little surprise that Sachse captured the lion’s share of the acclaim on the all-district team, where they earned four of the five superlative awards and had four other players recognized.
Senior Adhel Tac was voted as the 10-6A most valuable player. The TCU-signee averaged 12.2 points on 57 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Senior Tia Harvey, who signed with Little Rock, was tabbed the offensive player of the year, but she did much more than that, recording 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per contest.
Freshman Crislyn Rose made an immediate impact and was tabbed the newcomer of the year. Rose scored 7.8 points per game with a team-best 33 3-pointers, while also averaging 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
Donna McCullough was honored as the 10-6A coach of the year, as she guided the Mustangs to the playoffs for the 12th time and claimed their seventh district championship.
Junior Elizabeth Woods was named to the first team, as she registered 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Junior Brianna Salazar was pressed into the fire when starting point guard Jayla Brooks was lost for the season with an injury and she responded by earning second-team honors.
Junior Sierra Douglas and freshman Journee Chambers were honorable mention selections.
Rowlett returned to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and was rewarded with eight spots on the all-district team.
Senior Madilyn Rodriguez and sophomore Nevaeh Zavala were first-team selections.
Rodriguez averaged 10.2 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She was also one of the team’s best defenders with 2.0 steals per game while taking a team-best 39 charges.
Zavala recorded a team-high 13.5 points with 6.0 rebounds per contest and also led the Eagles with 26 blocked shots.
Rowlett landed a trio of players on the second team. Senior Reagan Warren (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 spg) did a little of everything for the Eagles, junior Taiyana Pitts averaged 2.7 assists from her point guard position and senior Ryllie Booker was a contributor in all phases of the game.
Junior Mallorie Miller, who led the team with 33 3-pointers, was named honorable mention along with sophomores Kendall Miles and Jordan Myers.
Lakeview was the district runner-up, going 12-2 with the lone two blemishes being losses to Sachse.
Sophomore Carleece Gates, last year’s newcomer of the year, earned 10-6A defensive player of the year honors. Gates is one of five Patriots recognized who should return next season.
Lakeview had two first-team selections in senior Jaliya Sharp and junior Sana’a Baker, while juniors Alexis Gie, Aja Scott and Taliyah Harris were named to the second team.
Wylie finished in a tie for third with Rowlett and was represented by seniors Peyton Rush and Alyssa Sullivan on the first team and juniors Sianne Hill and Bailey Harris on the second team.
Naaman Forest also had a player selected to the first team with senior Gabrielle Robinson, while senior Shamrin Shaw made the second team.
Rounding out the second-team selections are South Garland senior Vanessa Wharton, Garland senior Ruth Ajayi and junior Xyllize Harrison and North Garland seniors Tyvionna Williams and Asia Johnson.
10-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Adhel Tac Sr. Sachse
Offensive Player of the Year
Tia Harvey Sr. Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Carleece Gates So. Lakeview
Newcomer of the Year
Crislyn Rose Fr. Sachse
Coach of the Year
Donna McCullough Sachse
First Team
Elizabeth Woods Jr. Sachse
Nevaeh Zavala Jr. Rowlett
Madilyn Rodriguez Sr. Rowlett
Sana’a Baker Jr. Lakeview
Jaliya Sharp Sr. Lakeview
Gabrielle Robinson Sr. Naaman Forest
Peyton Rush Sr. Wylie
Alyssa Sullivan Sr. Wylie
Second Team
Brianna Salazar Jr. Sachse
Reagan Warren Sr. Rowlett
Taiyana Pitts Jr. Rowlett
Ryllie Booker Sr. Rowlett
Alexis Gie Jr. Lakeview
Aja Scott Jr. Lakeview
Taliyah Harris Jr. Lakeview
Xyllize Harrison Jr. Garland
Ruth Ajayi Sr. Garland
Vanessa Wharton Sr. South Garland
Tyvionna Williams Sr. North Garland
Asia Johnson Sr. North Garland
Shamrin Shaw Sr. Naaman Forest
Sianne Hill Jr. Wylie
Bailey Harris Jr. Wylie
Honorable Mention
Sierra Douglas Sachse
Journee Chambers Sachse
Mallorie Miller Rowlett
Kendall Miles Rowlett
Jordan Myers Rowlett
Raelen Augusta Lakeview
Bria Mitchell Lakeview
Chamari Minniweather Lakeview
Ambroy’sa Conley Garland
Cynthia Onyekwe Garland
Rania Emeir Garland
Xaria Harrison Garland
Krysten Jackson North Garland
Morgan Ross North Garland
Makelia Barrett-King North Garland
Kourtney Jones Naaman Forest
Kandace Sutton South Garland
Macy Sisco Wylie
Lyna Nwachukwu Wylie
Academic All-District
Sierra Douglas Sachse
Adhel Tac Sachse
Jolie Cowie Sachse
Tsion Yigletu Sachse
Hiya Gohel Sachse
Morgan Mundy Sachse
Keegan Buller Sachse
Jayla Brooks Sachse
Elizabeth Woods Sachse
Criselle Mendoza Sachse
Kendall Miles Rowlett
Nevaeh Zavala Rowlett
Madilyn Rodriguez Rowlett
Hannah Rumore Rowlett
Reagan Warren Rowlett
Ambroy’sa Conley Garland
Ruth Ajayi Garland
Cynthia Onyekwe Garland
Kayla Mentee Garland
Xaria Harrison Garland
Rona Dusabe Garland
Bridget Osas Garland
Kourtney Jones Naaman Forest
Gabby Robinson Naaman Forest
Kristina Ibeh Naaman Forest
Debora Onadeko North Garland
Cynthia Ogueri North Garland
Makelia Barrett-King North Garland
Morgan Ross North Garland
Peyton Rush Wylie
Allyssa Sullivan Wylie
Megan Shehane Wylie
Macy Sisco Wylie
Kylee Smith Wylie
Sianne Hill Wylie
Bailey Harris Wylie
Ding Kir Wylie
Mikaylee Morton Wylie
Caia McCormick Wylie
Lynn Nwachukwu Wylie
