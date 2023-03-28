Sachse battled Wylie for the 9-6A title all season long, with those teams ending up sharing the crown.
It marked history for the Mustangs, as the district championship was the first in program history.
Surprisingly, Sachse did not capture any superlative awards, but it did have seven players selected to the team, highlighted by a pair of first-teamers in seniors R.J. Chatman and Trey Wright.
Chatman, a four-year starter who is Sachse’s all-time leader in points, steals, assists and 3-pointers, is a four-team all-district honoree and three-time first-teamer. This season, he led the team with 15.9 points per game, dished out 6.5 assists, and pulled down 3.1 rebounds per game.
Wright was second on the team in scoring with 11.7 points, while also grabbing 3.1 boards per night.
Junior Daniel Gete led the team with 6.1 rebounds per game, and also scored 9.9 points as he earned a spot on the second team, where he was joined by junior Trae Brown, who had 7.9 points and 4.4 boards.
Sachse also had a pair of honorable mentions with senior Carson McRae (6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and Keyven Lewis.
The Eagles broke a five-year postseason drought, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Rowlett had seven honorees, including one superlative award as senior Deshaun Mustafa was selected as the 9-6A defensive player of the year.
Mustafa did a little of everything for the Eagles, averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals per game, and also ranking among the team leaders in blocked shots.
Mustafa was joined on the first team by a trio of teammates in seniors Matthew Ellis and Dre Polk and junior Devin Murray.
Ellis led Rowlett in scoring with 16.2 points per game, to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals, while shooting 41 percent from 3-poing range.
Polk recorded 14.1 points, 3.6 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.
Murray was one of top distributors in the area, dishing out 6.8 assists, but was also more than capable in other areas, with 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.
Senior Elijah Jennings averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game to earn a spot on the second team.
Rounding out the selections, juniors Chris Crowe and Nehemiah Banks were picked to the honorable mention list.
District champion Wylie captured three superlative awards. Senior Donaven Davis was voted as the 9-6A most valuable player, as he recorded 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Noah Mallory recorded 10.4 points and 4.6 boards to earn newcomer of the year and Stephen Pearce was recognized as the coach of the year.
Naaman Forest, the fourth playoff team, had a superlative award winner, as well, as senior Draelyn Mosley averaged 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds on his way to offensive player of the year honors.
Mosley was joined on the first squad by teammates senior Markis Deal, who averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, and senior Padron Mangwiro.
Garland senior Chukes Ejiofor was named to the first team, as he tallied 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
The first team also included Lakeview senior Abe Ibekaku, North Garland senior Alex Yosia, South Garland senior Daniel Smith, Wylie senior Chris Lewis and the Wylie East duo of junior A.J. Overstreet and sophomore Parker Overstreet.
9-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Donaven Davis Sr. Wylie
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Draelyn Mosley Sr. Naaman Forest
Defensive Player of the Year
Deshaun Mustafa Sr. Rowlett
Newcomer of the Year
Noah Mallory So. Wylie
Coach of the Year
Stephen Pearce Wylie
First Team
R.J. Chatman Sr. Sachse
Trey Wright Sr. Sachse
Matthew Ellis Sr. Rowlett
Dre Polk Sr. Rowlett
Devin Murray Jr. Rowlett
Chukes Ejiofor Sr. Garland
A.J. Overstreet Jr. Wylie East
Chris Lewis Sr. Wylie
Parker Overstreet So. Wylie East
Markis Deal Sr. Naaman Forest
Padron Mangwiro Sr. Naaman Forest
Abe Ibekaku Sr. Lakview
Alex Yosia Sr. North Garland
Daniel Smith Sr. South Garland
Second Team
Trae Brown Jr. Sachse
Daniel Gete Jr. Sachse
Elijah Jennings Sr. Rowlett
Nigel Branscomb Sr. Naaman Forest
Colby House Garland
J.R. Moore Garland
Julius Spencer Lakeview
Levi Brady Lakeview
Jederris Carr South Garland
Body Medford South Garland
Adam Herod Sr. Wylie East
Jackson Hinckley Sr. Wylie
Sean Carter Sr. Wylie
Honorable Mention
Keyven Lewis Sr. Sachse
Carson McRae Sr. Sachse
Chris Crowe Jr. Rowlett
Nehemiah Banks Jr. Rowlett
Jackson Rogers Jr. Wylie
Sam Evang Sr. Wylie
Coby House Garland
Sharrod Ross Fr. Naaman Forest
Cyrus Evans So. Naaman Forest
Jayden Parker Fr. Naaman Forest
Kendrick Davis Jr. Wylie East
Luke Carter Sr. Wylie East
Brandon Nave South Garland
Johnathan Barrera South Garland
Aaron Taylor Sr. Lakeview
Malik Smith So. Lakeview
