Sachse senior R.J. Chatman was selected to the 9-6A first team, marking the fourth consecutive all-district honor.

Sachse battled Wylie for the 9-6A title all season long, with those teams ending up sharing the crown.

It marked history for the Mustangs, as the district championship was the first in program history.

