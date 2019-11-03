The “third season” has arrived as Sachse and Rowlett return to the volleyball playoffs, which are scheduled to get started next Monday and Tuesday with the bi-district round.
The Mustangs (40-7) will open the first round against Allen (22-11) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rowlett, while the Eagles (17-15) draw the dubious challenge of taking on Plano West (32-3),who is ranked 8th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll. The Wolves were the co-champions out of 9-6A along with Prosper, but lost the coin flip to drop to the second seed.
Sachse, who has never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2004 and is ranked 16th in the TGCA state poll, has been solid from day one this season.
The Mustangs tested themselves against a rigorous schedule during the first phase of the season.
Sachse claimed victories over several top programs, including Flower Mound, the current No. 1 team and reigning Class 6A state champions, as well as against 6A No. 5 San Antonio Clark, 5A No. 2 Canyon Randall, 5A No. 8 Frisco Liberty and 4A No. 4 Carthage.
Among their seven losses, two of come at the hands of 5A No. 1 Lovejoy and they also dropped close matches against 6A No. 19 San Antonio Churchill and Austin Westlake and V.R. Eaton, who spent much of the season in the state poll.
The Mustangs have a wealth of options offensively. Alicia Hearn and Shaliyah Rhoden are each averaging better than three kills per game, Mikaela Brown, Liz Woods and Kayla Grant are recording over two per set and Jhayla Bolden is also formidable at the net.
All six players are also solid blockers and the Mustangs are solid behind them, as well, with Zoria Heard, who is averaging better than six digs per game, Claire Romo, Chloe Saucedo and Sascha Torres, who are each contributing more than two digs per set.
The Mustangs also feature one of the top setters in the area in Romo, who dishes out more than 10 assists per game.
If Sachse was good during the first stage of the season, it was simply dominant in the second.
The Mustangs completed a perfect 14-0 run to the 10-6A championship with their sweep of Garland on Tuesday, marking their seventh consecutive district crown.
Outside of five-set and four-set victories over runner-up Wylie, Sachse did not drop a set. In fact, in their other 12 matches, they allowed more than 18 points in a game only once and that was a 25-21 win over Rowlett.
Though Sachse has not faced as many challenges of late, they have maintained their focus on non-match days and that will have them ready next week.
“We have to be really purposeful in how we practice when we practice,” Sachse head coach Rikki Jones said. “A lot of what we do and how we are going to be successful is how intense we can make practices, and so we can’t ever just lay back, we’re trying to get better every single day when we step on this court or any other court.”
Rowlett has endured more ups and downs than Sachse, but has delivered when it counted to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 23 seasons in a row.
The Eagles have a variety of weapons up front as well with Haleigh Dockter, Camryn Boddie, Ashley Ung, Mackenzie Bowen and Brooke Dragos. They are hopeful to have Staci Guillen back in the lineup and sophomore Nevaeh Zavala has emerged as one of the strongest hitters in the area.
Rowlett has a solid setter in Mirana Emigh and Cheyenne Bradford has also stepped in nicely at that position. The Eagles have also been solid in the back with defensive specialists Jessica Carranza and freshman Tanayah Jackson.
The Eagles have been in their share of close matches during their 10-4 district season.
They pushed Wylie to four games in the second meeting and both of their wins over Naaman Forest were close, four-set matches.
Just last week, they were extended to five games by North Garland before scoring the final six points to pull out a 16-14 win in the fifth and followed that up with a four-set win over Garland.
While Rowlett would rather have taken care of business with a little less stress, in hindsight, having to endure and thrive in some pressure-filled situations will help prepare them for what lies ahead.
“I think we are (peaking), but we still have a lot of work to do when you look ahead and there are teams like Prosper and Plano West, but I’m proud of them for finding a way to win (close district matches),” Rowlett head coach Olivia O’Dell said. “The two things we need are consistency and competitiveness, getting them to play all-out all the time to take it to the next level. It is going to be tough, but in volleyball, any team can win on a given night, so we need to show up ready to play our best that night.”
