Sachse was riding a wave of momentum after claiming its first playoff victory in program history on Tuesday against state-ranked Prosper.
But the Mustangs were unable to conjure up the same magic against another state-ranked foe on Friday.
Sachse’s postseason journey came to an end at the hands of Killeen Ellison, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, who posted a 74-51 victory in a area round playoff game at Hillsboro High School.
The Eagles (33-4) advance to the regional quarterfinals where they will face Horn (25-8) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairfield High School, while the Mustangs finish the season with a 17-17 record.
Sachse hung tough early, and trailed by only one at the end of the first quarter, but Ellison started to exert its will in the second, outscoring the Mustangs 22-8 to open a 38-23 halftime lead.
Sachse played Ellison relatively even in the second half, but was unable to make a dent in its deficit as the Eagles pulled away for the win.
Dylan McKeon scored 16 points, Obi Onyia Tallied 15 and Omari Smith was also in double figures with 14 for the Mustangs.
