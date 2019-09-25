Sachse has won at least a share of the last six district championships and they are slowing no signs of slowing down.
The Mustangs sent further proof of that message on Friday against a Wylie team they shared the 10-6A crown with a year ago, persevering for a 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory on the road.
After Tuesday’s sweep of North Garland, Sachse (31-7), who is ranked No. 15 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, sits in the driver’s seat in the district race at 4-0.
Those results should come as no surprise as the Mustangs are battle-tested having played several state-ranked foes.
They have wins over 6A No. 2 Flower Mound, 6A No. 10 San Antonio Clark, 5A No. 4 Canyon Randall, 5A No. 14 Frisco Liberty, 5A No. 2 Denton and 4A No. 10 Carthage. The losses have come against 6A No. 7 San Antonio Churchill, 6A No. 13 V.R. Eaton and twice to 5A No. 1 Lovejoy.
“We purposely put a tough schedule together and we look forward to see what we need to work on during the year playing as many high-competition teams as we can because that’s how you see your weaknesses and your strengths,” Sachse head coach Rikki Jones said. “There’s always a bit of a comedown because you are playing a game on Tuesday and then three on Thursday, three on Friday and three on Saturday so it gets a little slow-feeling when it is just one here and one here, so we talk a lot about we will prepare us for our goals. Every day we come in, we’re trying to beat yesterday.”
Though Sachse graduated three superlative award winners, they still returned a solid nucleus.
That included a trio of first-team all-district honorees with senior outside hitter Alicia Hearn, senior right side Mikaela Brown and junior outside hitter Shaliyah Rhoden. Hearn leads the team in kills at better than three per game and also contributes two digs per set. Rhoden is also averaging three kills per game, with Brown recording two kills per set.
The Mustangs have also gotten good contributions at the net from senior Jhayla Bolden, junior Liz Woods and junior Kayla Grant.
Junior Claire Romo has stepped into the full-time role of setter and has flourished, averaging 10 assists per set.
“She (Romo) has been doing a real good job, our new people have come in and we do a real good job of working as a team,” Jones said. “On the court, off the court, they are fun to be around and they work hard together, so the new kids have done a great job and the returners know the expectations and the feelings and they are able to keep us grounded, too.”
In addition to Romo, sophomore defensive specialist Zoria Heard has also taken on a larger role. The Mustangs also rely on defensive-minded players such as senior Chloe Saucedo and senior Sascha Torres as well as other hitters at the net with Ryann Spears and Macy Taylor.
“We are deep, we have many kids who can get out there and do the job,” Jones said. “Sometimes, we have kids that can do the job we just don’t have ways to fit them in the lineup, so I’m comfortable with our bench because we are always playing each other in practice, so they are getting full reps.”
Fresh off its win over North Garland, Sachse will look to remain undefeated against Naaman Forest on Friday. The Mustangs understand their biggest goals cannot be achieved for another month, but their immediate focus is on taking care of business in 10-6A.
“We’ve talked about trying not to feel too comfortable doing the same things, we’re trying to improve our game individually and as a whole to where we can be creative with our play calling,” Jones said. “Executing and not making a bunch of unforced errors and trying to stay engaged and communicating. Just try to do the best we can, keep plugging away and practices have to be high-level to make sure we are getting the most out of them.”
