Sachse is the three-time defending district champion but nothing has come easy so far during their 10-6A slate.
The Mustangs dropped their first district game since 2015 in the opener against Wylie last week and were pushed to the limit on Friday by Naaman Forest.
Fortunately for Sachse, they were able to call on some of that championship resolve to pull out a 42-28 victory at Williams Stadium.
The back-and-forth nature of the night started almost immediately.
The Rangers grabbed the early lead when Austin Valdez found Devean Deal for a 37-yard touchdown pass only to have the Mustangs answer on the next play for scrimmage, as Parker Wells hooked up with Jordan Nabors on a 69-yard scoring strike to tie it at 7-7.
Naaman Forest needed little time to regain the advantage, as Kingsley Bennett broke free for a 73-yard scoring run.
Sachse made it 14-14 later in the opening quarter when Wells again found Nabors, this time on a 7-yard touchdown.
The seesaw battle continued into the second quarter, with the Rangers regaining the lead when Devean Deal picked off a pass and returned it 18 yards for a score.
The Mustangs refused to allow the turnover to throw them, as they came back with a 8-yard touchdown run by Shon Coleman to tie it at 21-21.
Continuing the trend of the first two quarters, Naaman Forest had an immediate answer, with Bennett hauling in a 6-yard scoring pass from Jayden Flores to give them a 28-21 lead going into halftime.
The second half belonged to Sachse.
Coleman and the pounding ground game tied it late in the third quarter when he scored from three yards out.
Coleman added a 1-yard touchdown plunge midway through the fourth to give them their first lead at 35-28.
The Mustangs finally put it away with their defense, as Ryan Jones picked off a pass and took it back 18 yards to paydirt to open a two-score advantage and that is the way it would end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.