Every game is big in the tightly-contested 10-6A, but Sachse’s tilt with Lakeview might hold more weight than most when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Stadium.
The Mustangs and Patriots enter the contest with identical 5-2 overall records and their 3-1 district marks put them in part of a four-way tie for first place along with Rowlett and Wylie.
Sachse is coming off a hard-fought 24-21 win over North Garland, which saw them deny the Raiders three times in their own territory in the final quarter-and-a-half to preserve the win.
Lakeview, meanwhile, had no problems with Garland last week, scoring 49 points in the first half and cruising to a 63-23 rout.
Both teams have put together three-game winning streaks since dropping their 10-6A openers, but only one will make it four in a row.
For the Sachse offense, the ground game has been the most consistent aspect with a solid offensive line and Shon Coleman, who has 141 carries for 849 yards and seven touchdowns.
Parker Wells (51-of-85, 657 yards, 8 TDs) and Xavier Forman (27-of-54, 370 yards, 3 TDs) continue to rotate at quarterback. Forman (26-150, 2 TDs) has been more of the running threat, but Wells showed he can use his legs as well last week rushing for the game-winning touchdown.
Coleman (19-188, TD) also leads the team in receptions and the Mustangs will hope to get big plays out of the likes of Jordan Nabors (18-236, TD), Robert Jones (13-157, TD) and others.
They will face a Lakeview defense that is ranked No.1 in 10-6A, giving up only 257.1 yards and 18.3 points per game.
On the opposite side of the ball, Sachse must try to contain the Patriots and their assortment of playmakers.
That group is led by running back Camar Wheaton. Ranked as the No. 1 running back prospect in the Class of 2021 by 247 sports, Wheaton has 83 carries for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Those might not match some of the numbers of the area's leading rushes, but there is a reason.
After rushing for more than 100 yards in the opener, he missed the next two games—a 33-14 loss to North Mesquite and a 7-0 overtime win over Berkner.
He returned for the district opener against North Garland, but has turned it on in the three weeks since, rushing for 420 yards and eight touchdowns.
In addition to Wheaton, Zechariah Dunston (47-302, 4 TDs), Michael Hierro (11-153) and Garnett Burke (15-111) have been effective when getting touches out of the backfield.
Slowing down that ground attack could be the key to the game for the Mustangs.
Sachse has done well against the run for much of the year, but last week, North Garland piled up 395 yards on 58 carries.
With defenses having to be aware of Wheaton, it makes Lakeview that much more dangerous through the air.
Quarterback Jarret Adams is completing 49 percent of his passes for 895 yards, but is coming off one of his best performances, completing 9-of-13 for 209 yards and three touchdowns against Garland.
There are also playmakers on the outside with Ed White (12-292), who is averaging 24.3 yards per catch, Jalen Davis (14-220, Cambryn Jones (9-120) and Burke (10-109).
The Mustangs have owned this series for the last decade, winning nine of the last 10 meetings.
If they can continue the trend, they will put themselves in good position to earn their fourth straight 10-6A crown.
A Lakeview win, however, would be another step toward their first district championship since 1995.
