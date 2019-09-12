Sachse and Plano East had never met prior to last September, but they have packed years worth of a rivalry into the last 12 months.
It started with the Panthers landing the first blow, dominating for much of the night en route to a 29-7 victory in the third week of last season.
The Mustangs righted their ship midway through the season and were hungry for a rematch.
They got it and they took advantage in the bi-district round of the playoffs with a heated 35-25 win to end Plano East’s season. It was a tension-filled game that culminated with a late brawl that saw eight players ejected. The teams were advised after to forgo the customary handshake line to avoid further confrontation, although some players did offer their congratulations and good wishes on their own.
Now, 364 days since their first encounter, Sachse vs. Plano East III is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium.
As was the case a year ago, the Mustangs entered the season with question marks at quarterback and used three different signal callers in the first half of their season-opening 33-30 win against Coppell.
Senior Parker Wells has taken the reins for the last six quarters and has been solid, completing 20-of-34 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.
The running game was also up in the air due to graduation and the late transfer of projected starter Myles Nash, but Shon Coleman has proved up to the task of filling the role of workhorse, rushing 42 times for 213 yards and a pair of scores with the help of Sachse’s seasoned offensive line.
Coleman also leads the team with nine receptions, but also keep an eye on electric sophomore Jordan Nabors.
Nabors provided a spark in the first half of the Coppell game when he entered at quarterback, leading the Mustangs on a pair of touchdown drives to change the course of the game.
Sachse has stressed getting the ball in his hands as much as possible, as evidenced by him being second on the team in rushing (14-54, TD) and receiving (7-91, TD).
Though they fell short in Friday’s 21-19 loss to Euless Trinity at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase, the defense gave them a chance to win.
Jordan Brooks paced the effort with 14 tackles, with one for loss and there quarterback pressures. Quinton Williams had 11 tackles, Lazarus Rosario made seven stops and Scotty Jesmer added five tackles and recovered a fumble.
Like Sachse, Plano East has held an ongoing audition at quarterback. Though Donovan Henry (8-of-12, 121 yards, 2 TDs) almost led them back in their 27-21 loss to Hurst L.D. Bell in the opener, Ryan Foust and Dylan Hayden have also gotten extended looks.
Trey-Scott Jones (15-76) is a capable back, but it will be hard to find holes in a deep Mustang defensive line.
Plano East returned only one starter on defense, but has fared well through two weeks, giving up only 238 yards per game.
The Panthers have a young secondary that has not been tested much, having faced only 11 total passing attempts in thus far.
Sachse’s aerial attack is still in work in progress, so expect the front seven to get the tougher test, at least early on.
Both teams have been involved in close games in each of the first two weeks and this one is likely to go down to the wire, as well. This will be the first time the Panthers will have home-field advantage, as both of last year’s meetings took place at Williams Stadium in Garland.
