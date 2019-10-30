On paper, Sachse is the heavy favorite in Thursday’s 10-6A tilt against winless South Garland.
But if the Mustangs have learned anything this season it is not to look past any opponent.
Sachse is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in 10-6A, putting them in a three-way tie for first place, but it has rarely come easy.
The Mustangs have been involved in five games decided by three points or less, including three in district.
They suffered a 22-21 loss to Wylie in the district opener and have back-to-back three-point victories over North Garland (24-21) and Lakeview (17-14). Even their earlier 42-28 win over Naaman Forest saw them having to rally from a halftime deficit.
So despite trending in opposite directions, and a showdown with rival Rowlett looming next week, expect to see a focused Mustangs team when they take on South Garland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Sachse once again showed its flair for the dramatic a week ago. Down 14-10, Quinton Williams recovered a fumble with less than two minutes left. After Xavier Forman converted a fourth-and-10 with a pass to Matthew Herrera, he found Jaden Hunter for a 18-yard touchdown with 1:01 left that proved to be the game-winner.
Forman has been rotating with Parker Wells all season but last week was the first time for one quarterback to get the snaps with Wells out of action.
They have combined for 1,204 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Shon Coleman found it tough to navigate a Lakeview defense keying on him a week ago, but the junior is still closing in on the 1,000 yard mark (163-900, 8 TDs).
Coleman also leads the team in receiving (20-195), followed by Jordan Nabors (18-236) and Robert Jones (16-218), Herrera (7-119) and Hunter (4-48) have made some huge catches in recent weeks.
Williams has a team-high 66 tackles, with six for loss, and Sachse has also gotten consistent contributions from Jordan Brooks (63 tackles, 6 TFL), Justice Rider (56 tackles, 14 TFL), Scotty Jesmer (53 tackles, 7 TFL), Dexter Jean-Pierre (47 tackles), Ryan Jones (41 tackles) and Anthony Anyanwu (36 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks).
South Garland has been able to generate some offense at times this season.
Jalil Brown is one of the top rushers in the area with 125 carries for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brown has also been used at quarterback (25-of53, 356 yards, 4 TDs) along with Demarcus Duncan (45-of-100, 464 yards, 3 TDs).
Ty Key (17-251, 2 TDs), Deontae Pruitt (12-113) and Dayvaun Gilmore (13-100) lead the receiving corps.
If the Colonels hope to spring the upset, they will need their best effort of the season from a defense that is giving up 44.3 points per game.
South Garland leads the all-time series 7-6 but it has shifted dramatically. The Colonels won the first seven meetings, with the Mustangs claiming the last six, and the last three have been by a combined score of 163-7.
