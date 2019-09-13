The 10-6A volleyball season gets started on Friday and there are some familiar story lines.
Sachse is once again considered the team to beat.
Though they shared the crown with newcomer Wylie a year ago, it has been the Mustangs who are off to the more impressive start through the first month of the season.
The other seven district teams have been up and down through the early stages of the season.
The Pirates certainly should not be counted out. Rowlett and Naaman Forest are looking to return to the postseason after finishing in a tie for third, while Garland and Lakeview were on the next tier of contenders.
Here is a look at the field:
Sachse (26-7)
The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 17 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, are off to a strong start and they have done it against some of the toughest competition in the state.
Sachse has defeated Class 6A No. 2 Flower Mound, the reigning state champions, 6A No. 9 San Antonio Clark, 5A No. 3 Canyon Randall, 5A No. 12 Frisco Liberty and 4A No. 8 Carthage.
Among their seven losses, two of come at the hands of 5A No. 1 Lovejoy and they also dropped close matches against 6A No. 11 San Antonio Churchill, 6A No. 16 V.R. Eaton and 6A No. 25 Austin Westlake
Though Sachse graduated three superlative award winners, they still returned a solid nucleus.
That included a trio of first-team all-district honorees with senior outside hitter Alicia Hearn, senior right side Mikaela Brown and junior outside hitter Shaliyah Rhoden. Hearn leads the team in kills at better than three per game and also contributes two digs per set. Rhoden is also averaging three kills per game, with Brown recording two kills per set.
The Mustangs have also gotten good contributions at the net from senior Jhayla Bolden, junior Liz Woods and junior Kayla Grant.
Senior Claire Romo has stopped in smoothly to the role of lead setter and is also one of the team’s best defensive players along with sophomore specialist Zoria Heard, senior Chloe Saucedo and senior Sascha Torres.
The Mustangs have never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2004 and are seeking at least a share of the district championship for the seventh year in a row.
Rowlett (8-11)
The Eagles took a back seat in the battle for the district title a year ago, but were still formidable and qualified for the playoffs for a Garland ISD-record 22nd season in a row.
Rowlett has a go-to player up front with senior outside hitter Haleigh Dockter, a first-team all-district selection. Seniors Staci Guillen and Camryn Boddie and juniors Mackenzie Bowen and Ashley Ung have also contributed at the net, as has sophomore Neveah Zavala, a basketball standout.
The defense is solid with second-teamer Jessica Carranza and Andrea Coady and Mirana Emigh and Indiyah Rush have handled setting duties.
It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride thus far, but Rowlett did pick up a recent win over state-ranked Royse City.
Wylie (8-13)
The Pirates roared down the stretch a year ago to catch Sachse and earn a share of the 10-6A crown.
Wylie returned several players off that squad, highlighted by sophomore offensive player of the year Ana Heath, who is averaging 4.1 kills per game.
The Pirates have also gotten strong play at the net from senior Sydney Miller
and juniors Niah Tucker and Izzy Jones.
Niki Perry leads the team in digs and Jones and Heath have both been effective in setting roles.
Naaman Forest (4-15)
The Rangers tied Rowlett for third last season, but it has been a rough start to 2019 after graduating six all-district performers, including blocker of the year Kennede Borens.
Naaman Forest did return junior Mallory Onstot, a first-team all-district performer a year ago, but they have largely relied on new faces.
Garland (11-8)
The Owls were 5-9 and tied for fifth place a year ago, but could not find a way to break into the top half of the standings.
Garland has had some success early on an is one of only two teams with winning overall records at this point. If it can continue to progress, it could make a run at a playoff berth.
Lakeview (5-8)
The Patriots tied Garland for fifth place a year ago and like the Owls, is hoping to make that jump into contention.
Lakeview graduated four all-district performers, meaning others have had to step up, but they did return juniors middle hitter Myah Robinson and junior setter Elise Mitchell.
North Garland (8-8)
It has been a while since the Raiders have been in the playoff hunt, but is hoping this is the year it turns a corner.
North Garland returns a second-team all-district performer in senior outside hitter Rosa Sheffield, as well as 10-6A honorees in senior libero Jess Nwaka, senior setter Lorelei Ondrick and sophomore setter Valeria Hernandez.
South Garland (7-15)
The Colonels have fallen on some rough times recently and are searching for their first district win since 2013.
South Garland has been able to build some momentum through the first month, including a second-place finish at the Molina Tournament, and a young team could play a surprise role in the battle for the final playoff berths.
