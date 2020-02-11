The first time Sachse and Rowlett met this season, the Eagles gave the Mustangs their toughest challenge of the 10-6A season, battling them down to the wire before falling 46-42.
There was no such drama on Tuesday.
Sachse jumped on Rowlett from the start and never relinquished control as they ran away with a 48-19 victory at Rowlett High School.
The Mustangs (27-6 overall, 14-0 in 10-6A) extend their district winning streak to 69 games in a row as they now turn their attention to the playoffs, where as the top seed they will face Allen, the fourth seed out of 9-6A, in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Highlands High School.
The Eagles (15-18, 9-5) are also headed back to the playoffs. They finished tied for third place with Wylie, but the Pirates won a coin flip earlier on Tuesday and will be the third seed.
That leaves Rowlett as the fourth seed and earns them a date with 9-6A champion Plano at 7 p.m. Monday at Berkner High School.
Sachse maintained the upper hand with its defense and its work on the boards.
The Mustangs held the Eagles to just 16.2 percent shooting (6-of-37) and did not allow a field goal in the fourth quarter. Sachse also attempted 13 more shots than Rowlett, thanks largely to a 38-23 rebounding advantage.
Some hot shooting early did not hurt either and it was freshman Crislyn Rose that got them jumpstarted, knocking down a pair of long 3-pointers to take a quick 6-0 lead.
The Mustangs continued to get high-percentage looks, as Tia Harvey and Rose knocked down short jumpers, Adhel Tac scored twice at the rim and Elizabeth Woods converted a layup to complete a 16-2 run.
The Eagles tried to hang around, as Reagan Warren scored on a putback and Mallorie Miller and Nevaeh Zavala hit free throws to close to within 18-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Sachse opened the second quarter like it did the first, reeling off a 10-0 run. Harvey scored twice, Woods and Tac got free inside and Rose drained a free-throw-line jumper to make it 28-7.
Rowlett again tried to make a push. Zavala hit a trey and Taiyana Pitts scored at the end of the first half and again early in the third. A 3-pointer by Warren and a free throw from Kendall Miles capped a 11-6 push with 2:57 left in the third quarter to claw back to within 34-17, but the Mustangs allowed only one point in the final 11 minutes.
Tac showed her range with by stepping outside the arc and draining a 3-pointer and she hit a layup and a pair of free throws in the final minutes to put the finishing touch on the night.
Four players accounted for all the Sachse scoring. Tac recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, Rose was also in double figures with 16, Woods tallied eight points and 14 boards and Harvey added six.
Zavala scored six points, Warren had five and Pitts chipped in with four for the Eagles.
