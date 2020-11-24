Based on seeding, 9-6A co-champion Sachse was the favorite when it met fourth-place Waxahachie on Tuesday night.
But the Indians were no ordinary No. 4 seed, having been toughened up by playing in one of the toughest districts in the state and they sent an early message on their home court by taking the opening set.
The Mustangs were not ready to see their season come to an end, though, as they elevated the level of their play as the match progressed and proved too much in a 25-27, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19 victory in a Class 6A area round playoff game at Waxahachie High School.
That sets up a battle of state-ranked opponents when Sachse (21-2), ranked No. 18 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, meets 11-6A champion and No. 10 Mansfield (21-2), who swept Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday, in the regional quarterfinals later this week at a time and place to be determined.
It was anybody’s match when the two teams were tied at one set apiece, but the Mustangs shifted into another gear.
Sachse picked up the defensive intensity both at the net and with its digging, and that set up opportunities for the attack.
The Mustangs led only 8-7 at one point, but would reel off a 17-3 run to change the complexion of the match.
It started with a big block at the net by Kayla Grant. Karissa Korinek then reeled off a seven-point service run, which included an ace, two blocks and a kill from Grant and another smash from Macy Taylor to open the biggest lead by either team at 17-7.
Sachse did not take its foot off the gas, as Taylor had a pair of kills, Favor Anyanwu tallied a kill and a block and Elizabeth Woods added a smash as they finished off the 25-10 win to take a two-sets-to-one advantage.
With its back against the wall, Waxahachie led by three early in Game 4, but once the Mustangs surged ahead 10-9 on a kill from Shaliyah Rhoden, they would not trail again.
Rhoden followed with another smash, Woods recorded back-to-back kills and Anyanwu had a block to cap a five point spurt to open some breathing room at 15-10.
The Indians got back to within four on a couple of occasions, but the Mustangs had too much, as Woods, Grant and Rhoden tallied kills down the stretch and an ace from Rhoden punched Sachse’s ticket to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Waxahachie had emerged from an 11-6A group that swept its four first-round playoff matches and the fact the Indians were never swept in their four district losses was a sign this would be no walk in the park.
The opening set was close throughout, but the Mustangs appeared to have opened some breathing room when Claire Romo’s four-point serving run gave them a 17-13 advantage.
Sachse was still on the cusp when a kill from Grant made it 23-19, but the Indians would have an answer.
Getting strong play from Kate Morgan, Jh’kyah Head and Emma Smithey, Waxahachie countered with an 8-2 run to seize Game 1, 27-25.
The Indians rode that momentum through the early stages of the second game before the Mustangs took their first lead when a kill from Rhoden and an ace from Taylor gave them a 9-7 advantage.
Waxahachie hung around, though, and took advantage of a couple of errors to regain the advantage at 19-18.
The last thing Sachse wanted was to fall into a two-set deficit and it made sure that would not happen down the stretch, as Anyanwu registered four kills, Rhoden added another and Woods capped the rally to complete the 25-21 win that not only evened the match, but set the tone for the rest of the evening.
