Every game from this point in 10-6A is an important one and this match-up features two teams going in different directions.
Sachse (4-2, 2-1) has rebounded from a one-point loss to Wylie in the district opener with back-to-back wins over Naaman Forest and Garland. North Garland (4-2, 1-2), conversely, started the season 4-0 but has since dropped a heartbreaker against Rowlett and then let Naaman Forest get away from them.
Will those trends continue?
The answer will come on Friday when the two teams lock horns at 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
Sachse has multiple weapons on offense, but running back Shon Coleman has been the most steady option. The junior has 121 carries for 753 yards and six touchdowns and has consistently been able to pick up tough yards when needed.
The quarterback rotation of Parker Wells and Xavier Forman has each had their moments. Wells (45-of-73, 534 yards, 7 TDs) has been the more consistent passer, while Forman (25-of-51, 330 yards, 3 TDs) can throw the ball but also adds another dimension with his legs.
Sophomore Jordan Nabors (17-226) can be a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, Coleman (16-150) is a steady receiver out of the backfield and Robert Jones (11-105) and Tristan Turner (8-119, 2 TDs) have also emerged as options.
The North Garland defense gave up 13.5 points per game during their four-game winning streak, but have surrendered 69 points in the two games since.
The Raiders do feature a balanced offense.
Quarterback Timothy Gauthier has completed 65 percent of his passes (62-of-95) for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also a capable runner with 46 carries for 211 yards and three scores.
Sabron Woods (106-718, 14 TDs) is a workhorse on the ground and Duke Parker (25-515, 4 TDs) and Trey Taylor (13-277, 3 TDs) are big-play threats on the outside.
The Sachse defense has been solid behind Jordan Brooks (47 tackles), Quinton Williams (42 tackles) and Justice Rider (33 tackles), and the emphasis will be on creating more big plays.
The Mustangs lead the all-time series 10-5 and have won nine in a row.
They have not just won during that span, they have dominated. They have four shutouts during that time and have outscored the Raiders by a combined score of 396-45.
