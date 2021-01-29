Upsets happen in sports.
Sachse needed only one quarter on Friday to ensure it would not happen to them.
The Mustangs used a dominating eight-minute stretch during which they put together a 38-2 run to seize control and they never looked back en route to a 78-11 win over South Garland.
Sachse (9-3) had already clinched a playoff spot, but it not only locked down at least third place, it kept alive its hopes of moving up to second.
The best offense is sometimes a good defense and when the other team does not shoot, it cannot score. That was the case in the opening frame, when the Mustangs forced 17 turnovers and allowed the Titans to take only three shots from the floor.
Starting with a steal and a layup by Crislyn Rose for the game’s first points, Sachse scored 30 of its 38 first-quarter points in the paint.
Crislyn Rose scored 10 of her team-high 14 points during the run, including back-to-back layups that made it 18-2 with 3:30 left.
The Mustangs stepped on the gas even more from there, as Micah Cooper and Criselle Mendoza knocked down 3-pointers and Londyn Oliphant, who tallied 12 points, connected on three straight layups to make it 38-2.
Though not as prolific on the scoreboard, the strong start continued into the second quarter, where Sachse outscored South Garland 16-1.
The second line came in and did its job, as Traniece Hall and Brianna Salazar each scored five points and Sydney Miller hit a short jumper to push the lead to 54-3 at the half.
The Titans got a 3-pointer early in the second half from Alexis Smith, but the Mustangs promptly answered with 15 straight points, getting a pair of layups from Oliphant, baskets from Kennedy Swann, Hall, Cooper and Crislyn Rose and a 3-pointer by Morgan Mundy as they took a 71-8 lead at the end of three quarters.
It was just a formality from there, as Sachse could start looking ahead to its huge match-up on Tuesday against second-place Wylie.
