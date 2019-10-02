There was a time when Garland was the one GISD football team Sachse could not figure out.
One by one, the Mustangs crossed their other district foes off the list, but the Owls were the last one standing.
Sachse finally broke through in 2013 and it has completely turned the tide in the series since.
The Mustangs (3-2, 1-1 in 10-6A) have won five of the six contests since then and they will shoot for their fourth straight win over Garland (2-3, 1-1) when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Stadium.
Sachse entered the 10-6A season having not lost a district game since 2015, but it has not been the same smooth road they have become accustomed to. The Mustangs saw their 19-game district win streak snapped with a 22-21 loss to Wylie in the opener and then got pushed into the second half before surging past Naaman Forest for a 42-28 win last week.
As Sachse continues to rotate quarterbacks, the offense leaned on running back Shon Coleman last week and the junior responded with 36 carries for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns, which nearly equaled his total through the first four games.
The Mustangs have rolled with the hot hand at quarterback are expected to do so again this week.
Parker Wells has been effective at times through the air, completing 41-of-68 passes for 512 yards and seven touchdowns. Xavier Forman has thrown for 236 yards and three scores and adds a different element on the ground, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Look for Sachse to continue to find ways to get the ball into the hands of sophomore Jordan Nabors, who has 16 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Coleman (15-140) is second on the team in receptions, followed by Robert Jones (11-105) and Tristan Turner (8-119, 2 TDs).
They will square off against a Garland defense that has given up some points in the first two district games. Last week, Wylie rolled up 436 total yards in a 50-21 victory and the week prior, South Garland’s Jalil Brown rushed for 373 yards and a pair of scores.
The Owls do have the firepower to keep up in a scoring race, though, with one of the more overlooked offenses in the area.
Sophomore quarterback Cergio Perez is having a breakout campaign, having completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,129 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
Perez is not the only sophomore thriving in their first season on the varsity. Running back Jayshon Powers has 109 carries for 622 yards and five touchdowns, with four 100-yard games, while Jordan Hudson has a district-best 41 receptions for 618 yards and 11 scores.
Sachse will try to slow that unit down and is looking for a more consistent effort from start to finish.
Naaman Forest scored 28 points in the first half, but Sachse slammed the door in the second by pitching a shutout and allowed only 245 yards in the game. Ryan Jones led the effort with four tackles, one quarterback pressure and a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown that iced it late. Jordan Brooks recorded eight tackles and Matthew Carter added five stops.
Although many of the Garland players were still in middle school or freshmen, there is a bit of a revenge factor involved, as well, as the Mustangs have outscored the Owls by a combined score of 179-19.
