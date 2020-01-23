Sachse’s 61-34 victory over Wylie on Tuesday extended its district winning streak to 63 in a row.
It is the longest such streak by any Garland ISD team in any sport.
Since a 33-30 setback to Rockwall on Jan. 30, 2015, the Mustangs have not just been winning, they have been dominant.
Last Friday’s 46-42 victory over Rowlett marked just the sixth time in 63 games they had a game decided by single digits.
A five-year run without a district loss requires a lot of working components, including a stable coaching staff and a constant influx of talented players.
It also requires the ability to overcome adversity and that is what Sachse has done to maintain its streak this season.
The Mustangs entered the season knowing they would have to replace the graduated Avery Crouse and Kayla Demus, who were two key four-year cogs that helped lead them to the state tournament two years ago.
What they did not expect was having to find a new floor leader after SMU-signee Jayla Brooks, one of the best point guards in the state, suffered a season-ending injury in the fall.
Sachse has avoided a huge drop-off at the position thanks to junior Brianna Salazar, as well as freshman Journee Chambers, who have done a good job filling those shoes.
“It was a huge loss, but our guards have really stepped up and improved a lot. (Brianna Salazar) had done a good job of running the point guard position and in our program, the way it is set up, it’s progressive, so whoever is next in line, they should know what to do, and whether they are ready or not, they have to step up and fill that role,” Sachse head coach Donna McCullough said. “It’s not that we did anything incredible, but she (Salazar) was ready to step in she’s done a really good job of running the team and getting us set up and being that quarterback on the court. Her and Journey (Chambers) both have both improved a lot and have been focused on owning that role.”
McCullough has never shied away from using younger players as integral parts of the rotation. One long-term benefit of that is building leaders once those players reach their senior seasons.
That leadership torch has been passed to seniors Adhel Tac, a TCU-signee, and Tia Harvey, and it is a role they have embraced.
“Adhel and Tia both as players on the floor are awesome, they’ve been with me a long time, they’re like coaches on the floor, they know where everybody is supposed to be and they are positive examples for the young kids with their work ethic, not just on the court in games but in practices,” McCullough said. “They’re great leaders for the program, but especially for this team in particular, they are very good with their words and how they talk to and teach the younger players.”
Teams do not maintain this kind of winning streak by resting on their laurels and that has never been part of Sachse’s personality. For as good as they have been, they know there is always room to get improve and that is their mindset every day.
“We have to get better. Offensively, we have to put some more points on the board, we’re doing a great job, I think, defensively keeping everybody else’s scores down, but we want to find some more offensive production,” McCullough said. “We can be better offensively and then defensively, just keep working on sticking to the game plan, doing your job, playing your role and stepping in when it is your time to do that.”
