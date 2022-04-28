It takes two victories to advance in a best-of-3 series, but it is always nice to get the first one.
That is exactly what Sachse was able to do on Thursday.
The Mustangs got a strong effort on the mound from Kayla Olthouse and Madison McClarity came on late to close out a 4-2 victory in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Sachse High School.
The Mustangs (21-11) will try to complete the sweep on Friday when the series shifts to Rockwall-Heath for a 7 p.m. start . The third game, if necessary, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday back at Rockwall-Heath.
It was expected to be an evenly-matched series and that certainly played out in Game 1.
Sachse never trailed, but things got real interesting late. Facing a 3-0 deficit, the Hawks (19-10) rallied in the top of the sixth inning.
Emmy Apodaca drew a leadoff walk and Danielle Gillean followed with a sharp single. Kelsey Fox then blooped a RBI single to left-center to cut the Mustangs lead to 3-1.
Madison McClarity came on to pitch and immediately fanned the first batter for the first out.
A passed ball allowed Rockwall-Heath to move runners to second and third with one out, and Cassie Marshall plated another run with a ground out to make it a 3-2 game.
But McClarity was then able to induce a pop out to second base, stranding the tying run on third base.
Sachse got one of those back in the bottom of the frame. Isabella Penk singled up the middle to open the inning, but the Hawks were able to retire the next two batters.
McClarity then stepped to the plate and after she sent a ball into orbit that just went foul, she lined a sharp single to right field, and when the ball got away, it allowed the runner to come all the way around to score to push the lead back to 4-2.
The Mustangs avoided any further drama, as McClarity set the side down in order in the top of the seventh, capped by a strikeout to end it.
The game started as a pitcher’s duel between Olthouse and Gillean.
Olthouse pitched around a two-out infield single by Gillean in the first inning and then retired the next nine batters she faced.
The Mustangs threatened in the top of the second when Malani Hill smacked a double off the fence in left-center field and moved around to third, but Gillean was able to get out of it unscathed.
The Hawks were not as fortunate in the third inning, when Sachse struck first.
Kylie Clem and McClarity had back-to-back singles to lead off the frame and Naveah Watkins followed with another base hit to drive in the game’s first run.
Olthouse added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0, but Gillean was able to get out of the jam without further damage, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position.
The Mustangs put two runners on again in the bottom of the fourth on base hits by Hill and Kamila Ochoa, but came away empty, and the Hawks did the same in the top of the fifth, as singles by Marshall and Savanna Crocker did not yield any runs.
That was not the case for Sachse in the bottom of the fifth, as Watkins ripped a single to left field, stole second, took third on an error and scored on a RBI single by Olthouse.
The Mustangs threatened to blow it open, as Kelsea Flores walked to put two runners on with nobody out, but Rockwall-Heath third baseman Apodaca was able to turn a 5-3 double play and she followed with another put out to end the inning.
That momentum carried over into the top of the sixth, when the Hawks made their push, but Sachse held off the charge to move within one win of advancing to the area round.
