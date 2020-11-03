Sachse and Rowlett each entered Tuesday’s rivalry match looking to take another step toward their respective goals.
With a postseason berth already secured, the Mustangs were focused on staying on course to claim at least a share of the 9-6A championship.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are one of several teams in a crowded mix in the middle of the standings, and a win over the Mustangs would be a huge boost toward separating themselves from the pack.
When the dust settled, Sachse showed why it is a perennial district champion, as it took control in each of the three games and cruised to a 25-12, 25-6, 25-14 sweep at Rowlett High School.
The Mustangs (14-1), who are ranked 13th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, improve to 10-1 in district and remain tied for first place with Wylie, while the Eagles (5-12) fall to 4-6 as they head into an important week of matches.
Rowlett led very early in game one after points from Shawna Daniels and Chyanne Bradford, but little did they know it would be their last advantage of the night.
Zoria Heard had a pair of aces as part of a four-point service run and Kayla Grant was strong during the middle stages, recording three kills and a block to help Sachse open a 14-7 lead.
Daniels had a pair of kills and Ashley Ung added another for the Eagles, but the Mustangs had too much down the stretch, getting a pair of smashes from Shaliyah Rhoden, another ace from Heard and a kill from Macy Taylor to close out the 25-12 win.
To say Sachse dominated Game 2 would be an understatement, as they tallied the first 16 points of the set.
Rhoden served 15 of those points during a run that included two aces, four kills from Favor Anyanwu and three from Taylor.
The Eagles finally got on the scoreboard and Abigail Merkel served an ace and Daniels added two points, but it was too much Mustangs.
Taylor and Ryann Spears had kills and Grant added four more to her tally, including one on game point to polish off the 25-6 victory.
Rowlett got early points from Daniels and Madeline Levvis in Game 3, but it was not enough to stem the tide.
Emily Westbrook had two aces as part of a five-point service run to open a 10-3 cushion.
Sydney Ross had a pair of kills and a block, and Grant, Rhoden and Anyanwu added points as the lead swelled to 16-6.
It was academic from there, with Grant tallying two kills and teaming up with Ross for a block, and Rhoden’s kill finished off the sweep.
Grant paced the Mustangs with 11 kills and three blocks, Rhoden had seven kills and Anyanwu and Taylor each added five. Daniels tallied five kills and two blocks to lead the Eagles.
Sachse looks to stay the course when they return to action on Friday with a road date with Lakeview.
Rowlett, who missed time earlier this season due to a COVID-19 case, has been trying to catch up its schedule and that continues this week with three very important matches at home against South Garland (0-11) on Friday, at Lakeview (6-4) on Saturday and at home against Garland (4-7) on Tuesday.
