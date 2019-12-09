With all seven Garland ISD teams in the field, the Curtis Culwell Invitational often times offers a good preview of what lies ahead in the upcoming 10-6A girls basketball race.
If the tournament results are any indication, Sachse is once again the team to beat.
The Mustangs posted a perfect 4-0 record at the event, capped by a 46-43 victory over rival Lakeview to claim the tournament championship on Saturday at the Culwell Center.
Sachse entered the season ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll, but had some questions to answer with losses due to graduation, injuries, as well as facing a tough early schedule.
They appear to be putting things together at just the right time.
The Mustangs opened the game on a 8-0 run and kept the Patriots at arm’s length the rest of the afternoon on their way to the title.
Elizabeth Woods scored inside twice, Tia Harvey hit a runner and Adhel Tac converted a putback to put Lakeview in the early hole.
Sachse held the Patriots scoreless for nearly four minutes until Carleece Gates was able to knock down a 3-pointer to get them on the board.
The Mustang countered with freshman Crislyn Rose, who hit a trio of treys in the opening frame.
The end of the first quarter summed up much of the game.
With Lakeview working for the last shot, Sachse forced a steal. Rose scooped up the loose ball, took a few dribbles and swished a 30-footer as time expired to push the lead to 19-8.
Free throws from Harvey and Rose gave the Mustangs a 14-point lead early in the second—their largest of the game—but the Patriots found a way to hang around.
Aja Scott and Taliyah Harris knocked down 3-pointers as part of a 10-2 run to get back to within 24-18.
As was the case in the first quarter, Sachse also ended the second with a bang, as Harvey drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give them a 27-18 advantage heading into the break.
Both teams came out cold in the third quarter. Tac scored inside to start the half for the Mustangs, but they would add only one more field goal in the frame.
They were able to maintain their advantage, though, thanks to their defense, which held the Patriots to just 1-of-10 from the field.
Sachse led 35-24 early in the fourth quarter after a layup by Rose, but Lakeview made things interesting, as Harris and Sanaa Baker each tallied eight points in the frame.
The Mustangs left the door open by missing the front end on a pair of one-and-ones, allowing the Patriots to creep closer. But Brianna Salazar and Harvey each made free throws in the final minutes and by the time Harris finally made it a one-score game at 46-43, Lakeview was out of time.
Harvey was named the tournament most valuable player and she was joined on the all-tournament team by Salazar and Tac. Lakeview was represented by Baker and Harris, with the all-tournament team being rounded out by Little Elm’s Amarachi Kimpson, Wylie East’s Akasha Davis, Lancaster’s Skyla Barnes and Mesquite’s LaKeycia Bables.
The Mustangs and Patriots had advanced to the finals with dominating efforts in their semifinal games earlier in the day.
Sachse had no problems with Little Elm in a 49-26 win. The doubled up the Lobos, 20-10, in the opening quarter and then used a 14-5 run in the third to push the advantage to 42-20. Tac and Harvey paced the offense with 18 points each.
Lakeview got nine points from Scott and eight each from Baker and Gates and the defense did the rest in a 41-20 win over Wylie East.
On Thursday, the Mustangs drew a morning slot on their home court, but the early start had no effect as they cruised to a 52-23 victory over Carter.
Sachse opened the game on a 24-4 run and led 38-10 at halftime before putting it in cruise control.
Tac led the offense with 11 points, Woods scored nine and Rose and Salazar each added seven.
They returned to the court on Friday and put the clamps on El Paso Burges in a 40-27 victory.
Sachse actually trailed by four after one quarter but used a 19-7 run in the second to take a 26-18 halftime lead. They turned to defense from that point, holding Burges to just nine points during the final two quarters.
Rose led the Mustangs with 13 points, with Tac also in double figures with 10, while Jessica Amezaga had 10 points for Burges.
